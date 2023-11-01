Teachers, parents and Portland Public Schools staff walk down Burnside Bridge on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Portland Association of Teachers

For the first time ever, thousands of teachers working in Portland Public Schools (PPS) are on strike after failing to come to a contract agreement with district officials before Wednesday's deadline.

Why it matters: With more than 4,500 unionized teachers striking, 81 Portland-area schools are closed indefinitely, disrupting learning for more than 49,000 students and presenting region-wide child care troubles for parents.

Catch up quick: Negotiations over the teachers' contract, which expired in June, have stretched on for more than a year, with both sides struggling to come to an agreement regarding planning time, more specialist support for students in special education, class size, and pay.

To meet the teachers' demands for smaller class sizes and additional hours of paid planning time, it would cost over $200 million and potentially lead to mass layoffs over the next three years, PPS officials said.

Gov. Tina Kotek recently weighed in, saying the district should put more money on the table, but it would be "irresponsible" for PPS "to commit to an agreement that will create a gigantic fiscal cliff at the end of the biennium."

What they're saying: "Unfortunately, after more than 12 months of bargaining, district leaders weren't willing to make the investments necessary to ensure every Portland student has the resources they need to thrive," Samara Bockelman, a PAT bargaining member and counselor at Beaumont Middle School, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Loren Chasse, fifth grade teacher at Duniway Middle School, told Axios the district locked teachers out of their work email accounts at 5pm Tuesday.

"We don't want to strike, even though the onus of it is put on the teachers and the union, it really feels like the district brought us to a strike," he said.

The other side: "We are not unwilling to accept their full contract proposal; we are unable," Renard Adams, member of the PPS bargaining committee and chief of research for the district, said.

"We are not a private company. We have fixed revenue, and a strike will not change that."

What's happening: During the strike, no homework is due nor will students be marked absent. All extracurriculars, except high school varsity sports, are also canceled.

Free meals (breakfast and lunch) are available to all kids aged 1 to 18 at select food pantry partners and schools.

Health centers at Jefferson, McDaniel, Benson, Cleveland, Franklin, and Roosevelt high schools will remain open.

Dozens of organizations — including Portland Metro Arts, Northeast Community Center, Scrap PDX, Southwest Martial Arts, The Independent Dance Project, among others — are selling single-day "strike camps" for students, although waitlists are already filling up fast.

What's next: According to The Oregonian, the two sides won't meet again before Friday, so schools will be closed Thursday too.