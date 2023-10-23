What a teachers strike would mean for Portland Public Schools students

A billboard supporting teachers in contract negotiations with Portland Public Schools along Broadway just north of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Thousands of teachers working in Portland Public Schools intend to go on strike beginning Nov. 1 if they can't reach an agreement with the district within the next week.

Why it matters: It would be the first such strike in PPS history, disrupting learning for more than 49,000 students across 81 schools.

Catch up quick: The district's contract with the Portland Association of Teachers — representing almost 4,500 union members — expired in June, months after negotiations had started over a new three-year contract.

Despite over a year of talks, the two sides disagree on several issues, including planning time, class size, pay, and the appropriate response to students who are acting out.

What they're saying: "I'm totally behind the teachers, but I am concerned about the disruption," Tina Nuñez Osterink, parent of a fifth grader at Llewellyn Elementary School, tells Axios.

Counting school closures due to the pandemic, her child has had "one disruption after the next. The long-term impact is my concern," she said.

Meanwhile, Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) president Angela Bonilla told reporters Friday that the "ball is in the district's court."

"They have to turn the tide and decide that the investment in our schools is more important than the investment in their central office," she said.

The other side: District official Renard Adams told reporters the district wants "to do everything at all costs not to have schools close," although no bargaining sessions are currently scheduled.

"There simply isn't enough money in central administration to bridge the over $220 million gap between our proposal and the PAT proposal," he said.

How it works: District officials told families that if a strike happens, reading tutoring will be available for kindergarten through to second-grade students identified as most needing it. No other instruction — virtual or otherwise — will be available.

No homework will be due and no one will be marked absent.

The district is sharing links to online learning resources for independent work.

Any makeup days would need to be negotiated between the district and the union.

Free breakfasts and lunches would be available for pick up.

All extracurricular activities except high school varsity sports would stop.

Zoom in: The union wants two more hours a week of planning time, which would cost about $140 million. The district is offering a smaller increase for elementary school teachers but no change for other grades.

Teachers are also asking for cost-of-living increases between 6% and 8.5% each year over three years.

The district is offering increases of 3.5% a year.

Zoom out: Portland's potential teachers' strike is part of recent growth in labor action.

Teachers in Camas and Evergreen, both in SW Washington, reached contract agreements after strikes last month that delayed the start of school by more than a week.

Last week in San Francisco, teachers reached a last-minute deal, avoiding a planned strike.

Our thought bubble: If a strike starts Nov. 1, Halloween won't be on a school night.