Anheuser-Busch's sale of Portland's Widmer Brothers Brewing and Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing means the popular brands can once again be dubbed "craft brewers."

Why it matters: Craft beer is a protected seal within the industry, used to boost marketing and tap into consumers who prioritize drinking independent local beer.

State of play: The Brewers Association, based in Boulder, Colorado, defines "craft" by the number of barrels a brewery produces each year and its ownership structure.

Brands can apply to use the craft marketing seal. Widmer and 10 Barrel did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their plans.

Details: Tilray, the global cannabis company that is buying Widmer and 10 Barrel, was ranked ninth-largest among craft brewers nationally last year, based on volume of beer sales. The company predicts its new purchases will catapult it to fifth.

What they're saying: Although Tilray is big, it doesn't offer the heft of a large brewer, like "large-scale production facilities, raw material purchasing or influence at distribution and retail," Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson told Axios in an email.

Catch up quick: Anheuser-Busch bought 10 Barrel Brewing nearly a decade ago, then Widmer in 2019 — a period when international mega-beer makers were acquiring smaller operations to take advantage of the appeal of craft beer.

More recently, the craft beer industry has been struggling with both sales and festivals, but still considers itself the antithesis to the mass-produced, less flavorful big brands.

Yes, but: The potential to return to the craft label doesn't impress Ezra Johnson-Greenough, publisher of a web magazine called The New School, which focuses on Oregon beer and cider.

"People know what a craft brewer is, or they don't care," he told Axios.

What we're watching: Whether Widmer and 10 Barrel will actively re-join the local craft fold.

"We were very sad" when the local brands lost craft status, Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild, told Axios.

Under new ownership, they may again be able to participate in craft-only events like the Portland Fresh Hops Fest and Zwickelmania. "There's been excitement around that," LaRue said.

What's next: The Tilray purchase is all cash and expected to close later this year.