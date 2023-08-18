1 hour ago - Sports

Portland pickleball court painted over for tennis

Emily Harris
Two men applying red paint on a outdoor racquetball court, covering up the blue, white and green markings of a pickleball court.

City workers started repainting this long-contested turf last week. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

A long-running pickleball vs. tennis local dispute appears to be over, as city workers have now painted tennis markings over pickleball stripes on both sides of this Sellwood Park court.

Once full of weeds and rough concrete, the courts were a popular skateboarding spot.

But pickleballers soon got locked out by Portland Parks and Recreation, who said the PDX Pickleball Club needed a permit. After PP&R issued a retroactive permit, play started full bore.

  • Neighbor noise complaints are behind this new shutdown and repainting.

PP&R has now also restriped a nearby tennis court — farther from homes — for pickleball, but it's half the size of the old setup, leaving some pickleheads still unhappy.

