You asked, we listened. This cuisine has the potential to be even more divisive than when we first took on burritos.

Move over, New York. Portland has long been considered one of the top places in the country to grab a slice. And the choice here is overwhelming.

Want a wood-fired pie known for its long-fermented crust? Head to Ken's. Looking for a vegan spin on a classic Detroit-style pizza? Go to Boxcar. In the mood to try something different? There's always Lovely's.

And let's be real: All pizza is great. But we were forced to make a decision in pursuit of journalism.

Meira's pick: There's the kind of pizza you grab when you're starving and in need of sustenance, and then there's the kind you savor. Cafe Olli's pomodoro pizza with creamy clumps of stracciatella and cured anchovy is the latter.

The fire-baked, chewy crust is complemented by rich tomato and salty cheese, making every bite a heavenly one. It's perfect for a lunch for one at the counter (with leftovers), or to share among friends in the shop's intimate atmosphere.

Scottie's crust up close. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Emily's pick: Crust is critical, and I have three simple criteria.

It folds.

The triangle tip part is not soggy — no flopping.

It's delicious.

With those specs in mind, Scottie's is my pick for best Portland pizza. Plus, the crust is better than chewy — it's like your teeth are having a really good conversation.

The #1 — fresh basil and three cheeses — is a sure-fire choice, but for a bit of adventure, try the Frankie P., a white pie edged in sesame seeds, with sweet lemony ricotta, charred red onions and cracked pepper. Each flavor blends and stands out on its own. Best piping hot.

Now all your taste buds are talking.

🍕 Portland newsletter readers: You joined this food fight with gusto!

Chris B. wrote "ESCAPE!" (Escape From New York Pizza, we assume.)

"Back to basics," Chris wrote. "None of the fru fru ingredients."

Mary comes from the East Coast (New York, Mary?) to visit her son in Portland and she picks Sizzle Pie, calling it the "pizza for us!" She also notes: "It’s across the street from Powell’s! win-win."

Derek B., a New Jersey native, wrote that he takes "the pizza question seriously" and crowns Atlas Pizza.

"Hasn’t been beaten," Derek wrote. "Checks off all the right boxes: crispy thin crust, proper amount of oil, no overwhelming toppings, perfect layer of cheese."

A couple of you even went out of town! Michael G. picked Fort George in Astoria, calling the coastal town a "suburb of P-Town, really."

"Their Forest has mushrooms, arugula, and white sauce on a wonderful crust. Wash it down with any of the terrific brews Fort George is known for."

And Don P. recommends going south. "Favorite pizzas? Basil & Board in Salem. Check their amazing website, then get in the car."