Food fight: Our favorite burritos
Anybody have opinions about Portland's plethora of food? We do! Each week, we'll share our personal picks with you, and we hope you'll share yours right back.
- Of course, the two of us — and you — may well disagree.
First up: burritos. So many wonderful choices, although we are hungry for more.
Meira's pick: As a native Californian (I can already hear the booing), I have a lot of opinions about burritos. I initially thought I would never find a suitable one here in the PNW, but I was proven wrong. Enter Los Alambres Kitchen, located in… Vancouver. I know, but trust me.
- The family that runs the joint used to have a food truck in Portland and this Mexico City-inspired, hole-in-the-wall heaven consistently slings a solid heap of goodness wrapped in foil.
- I get the veggie burrito, filled with rice, beans, gooey cheese and grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. I'm willing to throw hands — and cross state lines — over it.
Emily's pick: A vegetarian friend turned me on to the roasted beet and avocado burrito made by The Meddling Lime, and I'm now a fan. Chunks of beet are layered in with Mexican spiced rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, avo and sour cream.
- If beets seem a little odd for a burrito, think mango, but with a different sweetness.
