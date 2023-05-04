Anybody have opinions about Portland's plethora of food? We do! Each week, we'll share our personal picks with you, and we hope you'll share yours right back.

Of course, the two of us — and you — may well disagree.

First up: burritos. So many wonderful choices, although we are hungry for more.

Meira's pick: As a native Californian (I can already hear the booing), I have a lot of opinions about burritos. I initially thought I would never find a suitable one here in the PNW, but I was proven wrong. Enter Los Alambres Kitchen, located in… Vancouver. I know, but trust me.

The family that runs the joint used to have a food truck in Portland and this Mexico City-inspired, hole-in-the-wall heaven consistently slings a solid heap of goodness wrapped in foil.

I get the veggie burrito, filled with rice, beans, gooey cheese and grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. I'm willing to throw hands — and cross state lines — over it.

Beet this burrito! Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Emily's pick: A vegetarian friend turned me on to the roasted beet and avocado burrito made by The Meddling Lime, and I'm now a fan. Chunks of beet are layered in with Mexican spiced rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, avo and sour cream.

If beets seem a little odd for a burrito, think mango, but with a different sweetness.

📫 What's your favorite burrito from your favorite burrito spot? Let us know: [email protected]