Portland photographer Christine Dong shares her last meal
Christine Dong is a native Oregonian and photographer who is probably behind some of the most drool-worthy images from your favorite restaurant.
When she's not out snapping pictures, she's splitting her time between Portland and Corvallis, helping her mom run a restaurant, Mum Mum.
What's happening: Right now, she says she's trying to "sharpen my billiards game" while finishing up a few projects: a collaboration with Travel Portland to create a Japanese guidebook to the city and an ESPN series featuring a Portland Thorns player set to run before the FIFA Women's World Cup.
We wanted to know: What would she eat if she had one last meal in Portland?
Appetizer: Her last meal would start off at Paadee, the buzzy Thai restaurant in Kerns.
- "I would for sure get the tamarind fish sauce chicken wings and any mezcal-based cocktail by Adriana behind the bar," she said.
Main course: For her entree, Dong would head southeast to Hà VL, the Vietnamese noodle soup shop "to cozy up with a bowl of mì Quảng" — turmeric noodles with shrimp cake, pork ribs and sliced meatloaf in broth, topped with chopped peanuts and sesame rice cracker.
- She would "hopefully catch an episode of 'The Price Is Right' in the dining room" and order a Vietnamese iced coffee, too.
Dessert: To end her night, Dong would snag a Japanese Basque cheesecake from Kayo's Ramen Bar, as well as "a bottle of soju with an order of rice cakes, panko-breaded corn dogs and soy garlic wings" from 1st Street Pocha in Beaverton.
