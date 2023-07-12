Christine Dong is a native Oregonian and photographer who is probably behind some of the most drool-worthy images from your favorite restaurant.

When she's not out snapping pictures, she's splitting her time between Portland and Corvallis, helping her mom run a restaurant, Mum Mum.

What's happening: Right now, she says she's trying to "sharpen my billiards game" while finishing up a few projects: a collaboration with Travel Portland to create a Japanese guidebook to the city and an ESPN series featuring a Portland Thorns player set to run before the FIFA Women's World Cup.

We wanted to know: What would she eat if she had one last meal in Portland?

Appetizer: Her last meal would start off at Paadee, the buzzy Thai restaurant in Kerns.

"I would for sure get the tamarind fish sauce chicken wings and any mezcal-based cocktail by Adriana behind the bar," she said.

Main course: For her entree, Dong would head southeast to Hà VL, the Vietnamese noodle soup shop "to cozy up with a bowl of mì Quảng" — turmeric noodles with shrimp cake, pork ribs and sliced meatloaf in broth, topped with chopped peanuts and sesame rice cracker.

She would "hopefully catch an episode of 'The Price Is Right' in the dining room" and order a Vietnamese iced coffee, too.

Dessert: To end her night, Dong would snag a Japanese Basque cheesecake from Kayo's Ramen Bar, as well as "a bottle of soju with an order of rice cakes, panko-breaded corn dogs and soy garlic wings" from 1st Street Pocha in Beaverton.