The biggest stories of 2023 in Dallas-Fort Worth
As the year draws to a close, we're looking back at some of the biggest stories in North Texas in 2023…
Allen shooting: North Texans grieved after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in May, killing eight people and wounding seven.
- The shooting at the popular outdoor mall shook people's sense of safety, but it also showcased Allen's resilience.
Universal Kids resort: Construction began in November on the family-friendly theme park and hotel expected to open in Frisco in 2026.
Ken Paxton's trial: The attorney general was the third state official in Texas history to be impeached. He was acquitted in September after a two-week impeachment trial in the Texas Senate and allowed to return to his post.
The Rangers: Generations of Rangers fans were finally blessed with a World Series win in the fall, thanks to some offseason moves that set the team up for success.
Heat wave: We experienced the second hottest summer on record in North Texas. The extreme heat was linked to human-caused climate change and estimated to cost the Texas economy nearly $10 billion.
Property tax cuts: Texas lawmakers passed an $18 billion property tax cut proposal over the summer, getting overwhelming approval from voters in November.
- North Texas homeowners with a homestead exemption saw lower tax bills at the end of the year.
Ransomware: Cyberattacks continued to target local governments this year, including Dallas, Fort Worth and Dallas County. Fraudsters also scammed Dallas County out of $2.4 million by impersonating one of the county's contractors.
The Mavericks sale: Mark Cuban's decision to sell a major stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a Las Vegas casino family surprised many people, suggesting that the fight to legalize sports betting in Texas isn't over yet.
Honorable mentions: Local auto workers went on strike to get better pay, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switched to the Republican Party and Dallas was selected as a new federal research hub — all fueling national interest in North Texas this year.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.