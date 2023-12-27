Hundreds of people paid their respects after the Allen shooting in May. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

As the year draws to a close, we're looking back at some of the biggest stories in North Texas in 2023…

Allen shooting: North Texans grieved after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in May, killing eight people and wounding seven.

The shooting at the popular outdoor mall shook people's sense of safety, but it also showcased Allen's resilience.

Universal Kids resort: Construction began in November on the family-friendly theme park and hotel expected to open in Frisco in 2026.

Ken Paxton's trial: The attorney general was the third state official in Texas history to be impeached. He was acquitted in September after a two-week impeachment trial in the Texas Senate and allowed to return to his post.

The Rangers: Generations of Rangers fans were finally blessed with a World Series win in the fall, thanks to some offseason moves that set the team up for success.

Heat wave: We experienced the second hottest summer on record in North Texas. The extreme heat was linked to human-caused climate change and estimated to cost the Texas economy nearly $10 billion.

Property tax cuts: Texas lawmakers passed an $18 billion property tax cut proposal over the summer, getting overwhelming approval from voters in November.

North Texas homeowners with a homestead exemption saw lower tax bills at the end of the year.

Ransomware: Cyberattacks continued to target local governments this year, including Dallas, Fort Worth and Dallas County. Fraudsters also scammed Dallas County out of $2.4 million by impersonating one of the county's contractors.

The Mavericks sale: Mark Cuban's decision to sell a major stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a Las Vegas casino family surprised many people, suggesting that the fight to legalize sports betting in Texas isn't over yet.

Honorable mentions: Local auto workers went on strike to get better pay, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson switched to the Republican Party and Dallas was selected as a new federal research hub — all fueling national interest in North Texas this year.