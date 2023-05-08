Allen, Texas won't be defined by devastation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Watters Creek Village at Christmas is a sight to behold. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Allen, Texas is in the news right now because of a tragedy, but the city is so much more than just the setting of another mass shooting.

Reality check: Allen is larger — over 100,000 people — and more diverse than outsiders realize.

Yes, but: Allen is more than its size and proximity to Dallas. It's a place for families looking for a safe, quiet community with good schools and nice restaurants.

Why it matters: Allen is parks with trails that wind through cottonwood trees and around duck-filled ponds.

Allen is kids laughing on playgrounds.

Allen is locals rooting for a great high school football team.

Allen is parents watching as their children run across the open space at Watters Creek Village while someone strums an acoustic guitar.

Allen is churches always happy to welcome a stranger.

Allen is Christmas light displays worth driving for.

Allen is a minor-league hockey team with fans so passionate they paint their faces.

Allen is a Mediterranean restaurant next to an Italian restaurant next to a burrito shop next to an ice cream shop next to a pub with fire pits going year-round.

Allen is stores full of friendly employees and shopping centers where families can stroll on a warm Saturday afternoon.

The bottom line: Allen is beautiful. And it won't be defined by devastation.