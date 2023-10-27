How the Texas Rangers went from losing to the World Series
The Texas Rangers went from heartbreakers to heroes in just two years.
- It only took spending more than a half-billion dollars on hitters, pulling a renowned manager from retirement, overhauling the front office and calling up a 21-year-old wunderkind from the minors.
Driving the news: Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night in Arlington. Texas is representing the American League against the National League Arizona Diamondbacks.
Why it matters: Both teams enter the series with a similar story. They each went from 100+ losses two seasons ago to defeating the current Goliaths of baseball.
State of play: The Rangers have been to the Fall Classic twice — and lost — but this is their first time with home field advantage.
Catch up fast: The team was abysmal in 2021, with 102 losses in their second year in the new Globe Life Field.
- The Rangers spent $561.2 million in free agency during the offseason, more than any other MLB franchise. They couldn't find a rhythm most of the 2022 season, and the owners fired longtime president Jon Daniels and the team's manager.
- They ended last season with a 68-94 record.
What happened: The Rangers hired retired World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy last offseason.
- He managed the San Francisco Giants during their 2010 World Series win over the Rangers.
- The Rangers also brought back pitching coach Mike Maddux, who was with the team during their back-to-back trips to the Fall Classic more than a decade ago.
The big pitcher: The Rangers invested heavily in pitching during the offseason, namely adding two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on a five-year $185 million contract.
Yes, but: DeGrom has been out since June for Tommy John surgery.
- Yes, but X2: They also added Nathan Eovaldi, who has been clutch during the postseason. He's the Game 1 starting pitcher.
Then: The Rangers added another ace, Max Scherzer, before the trade deadline.
- But, but: He finished the season in the dugout after suffering a shoulder injury.
- But, but, but: He came back!
The intrigue: The Rangers led the AL West almost all season, until an eight-game losing streak in August. Their slump put them at just a 38% chance of making it to the playoffs by early September.
- Around that time, the Rangers called up top prospect Evan Carter from the minors. He's also been integral to this playoff run.
The bottom line: This team managed to pull out of a nosedive, shut out the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card series, shut out the Baltimore Orioles in the division series and then upset the defending champion Houston Astros.
- Let's do this!
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.