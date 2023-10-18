Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter's atypical path to the ALCS

Learn the name Evan Carter. He's the Rangers rookie playing left field, often catching flyballs with his tongue out.

Why it matters: The Rangers are two wins from advancing to the World Series, and a lot of their success in the postseason falls on the 21-year-old who was recently called up from the minors.

Driving the news: The American League Championship Series returns to Arlington on Wednesday after the Rangers won the first two games in Houston.

Ace Max Scherzer will start after missing the past month due to a low-grade strain in his right shoulder.

Yes, but: The Houston Astros are the reigning World Series champs and have been in the ALCS for seven years straight — a factoid the national broadcasters like to tell viewers often.

Catch up fast: The Rangers picked Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, a move that shocked many because the new high school grad wasn't on the MLB's Top 200 list.

Carter gained recognition during his junior year at his Tennessee high school, but his senior-year season was cut short due to the pandemic.

He graduated as valedictorian, planned to attend Duke University and wanted to go to dental school, per the Wall Street Journal.

The intrigue: Carter didn't follow the typical — and expensive — track many ballers do while trying to get recognized by professional scouts.

He committed to academics and Duke early, didn't play tournaments, and only played on his high school team.

Most other major league scouts never had a chance to notice Carter because his senior year season was cut short, Rangers' amateur scouting director Kip Fagg told the WSJ.

What's happening: Carter has been a standout since he was called up from Triple-A Round Rock in September when Adolis Garcia went on the injured list.

He quickly earned the nickname "Full Count Carter" because of his patience at the plate and knack for getting on base.

Carter made some incredible catches during Game 1 against the Astros — the first time he ever played in the Houston ballpark.

What they're saying: "He's not in awe of anything," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says of Carter. "He's got that no-fear attitude. He just has that freedom that makes him such a good player."

Carter seems to recognize his own chill, saying, "Whatever the game is calling for at that point in time, just be ready for it."

The bottom line: Carter is having fun. And we're having fun watching him.