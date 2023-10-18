1 hour ago - Sports

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter's atypical path to the ALCS

Tasha Tsiaperas
A Texas rangers player stands in a baseball park in Houston, next to an Astros player.

Just call him "Full Count Carter." Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Learn the name Evan Carter. He's the Rangers rookie playing left field, often catching flyballs with his tongue out.

Why it matters: The Rangers are two wins from advancing to the World Series, and a lot of their success in the postseason falls on the 21-year-old who was recently called up from the minors.

Driving the news: The American League Championship Series returns to Arlington on Wednesday after the Rangers won the first two games in Houston.

  • Ace Max Scherzer will start after missing the past month due to a low-grade strain in his right shoulder.

Yes, but: The Houston Astros are the reigning World Series champs and have been in the ALCS for seven years straight — a factoid the national broadcasters like to tell viewers often.

Catch up fast: The Rangers picked Carter in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft, a move that shocked many because the new high school grad wasn't on the MLB's Top 200 list.

  • Carter gained recognition during his junior year at his Tennessee high school, but his senior-year season was cut short due to the pandemic.
  • He graduated as valedictorian, planned to attend Duke University and wanted to go to dental school, per the Wall Street Journal.

The intrigue: Carter didn't follow the typical — and expensive — track many ballers do while trying to get recognized by professional scouts.

  • He committed to academics and Duke early, didn't play tournaments, and only played on his high school team.
  • Most other major league scouts never had a chance to notice Carter because his senior year season was cut short, Rangers' amateur scouting director Kip Fagg told the WSJ.

What's happening: Carter has been a standout since he was called up from Triple-A Round Rock in September when Adolis Garcia went on the injured list.

  • He quickly earned the nickname "Full Count Carter" because of his patience at the plate and knack for getting on base.
  • Carter made some incredible catches during Game 1 against the Astros — the first time he ever played in the Houston ballpark.

What they're saying: "He's not in awe of anything," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says of Carter. "He's got that no-fear attitude. He just has that freedom that makes him such a good player."

  • Carter seems to recognize his own chill, saying, "Whatever the game is calling for at that point in time, just be ready for it."

The bottom line: Carter is having fun. And we're having fun watching him.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more