Texas Rangers end awful season with a win

A Yankee was the biggest draw at the end of the Texas Rangers' losing season.

What happened: The Rangers pulled off a win against the New York Yankees during the final game of the season Wednesday, the day after Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the year, breaking the American League record.

"We want Judge. We want Judge," chanted the remaining fans in the stands at Globe Life Field in the top of the 9th inning. But Judge did not make a plate appearance.

State of play: The Rangers spent a half-billion dollars in free agency last offseason, more than any other MLB franchise, but it didn't matter much. The team ended its tumultuous season fourth in its division with a 68-94 record.

Still, it was better than last year.

Fan attendance has been abysmal since the team moved to their new $1.2 billion ballpark, and the biggest draws have been for non-Rangers events, including the 2020 World Series.

Flashback: The team's leadership was overturned in August when longtime president Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward were fired.

Third base coach Tony Beasley has been managing the team since.

Catch up fast: Tuesday night's game drew 38,832 people — the largest attendance since Globe Life Field opened — to see Judge's record-breaking home run.

Cory Youmans, of Dallas, caught the ball in section 31 of left field and was quickly escorted away by security, writes Axios' Herb Scribner.

The ball, which was authenticated by Major League Baseball officials, could sell for as much as $2 million in auctions, but Youmans hasn't decided yet what he will do with it.

Judge said, "It would be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan."

What's next: No Rangers baseball until spring training, and a lot of questions about who will lead the team.