Catch up on all the offseason Texas Rangers moves
The new Texas Rangers manager, newest ace pitcher and the promoted executive of the ballclub will host their first joint news conference today.
Driving the news: The Rangers have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year $185 million contract.
- The team also drew World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy out of retirement.
Why it matters: The Rangers clubhouse is going all-in on making the team contenders next year with big-name additions to the roster.
- The team hasn't been in playoff contention since 2016, and fan attendance is down at the new $1.2 billion ballpark in Arlington.
Catch up fast: This week, the club hired Michaelene Courtis as the senior director of baseball operations, making her the highest-ranking woman in Rangers history.
- Pitching coach Mike Maddux is returning to the team after five years with the St. Louis Cardinals. Maddux was with the Rangers during their back-to-back trips to the 2010 and 2011 World Series.
- The club also hired Dayton Moore, the fired Kansas City Royals GM, as a senior advisor in baseball operations.
- The team rounded out its pitching rotation during the MLB winter meetings, which ended yesterday, by adding left-hander Andrew Heaney. He joins deGrom, Jon Gray, Jake Odorizzi, and Martín Pérez, who was the Rangers' only All-Star this year.
Flashback: The Rangers made major off-season additions last year with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, who have a combined $500 million in long-term contracts.
- Seager's contract is among the largest in the MLB.
What they're saying: General manager Chris Young has "a real passion for trying to build a winning culture in Texas," Bochy said this week.
- "It means a lot to improve the ballclub for the fans and get back to playing great baseball … and eventually hopefully winning a championship," Bochy said.
What's next: The Rangers have the No. 4 spot for the MLB Draft in July.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.