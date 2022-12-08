Catch up on all the offseason Texas Rangers moves

Just picture him with a Rangers uniform. Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The new Texas Rangers manager, newest ace pitcher and the promoted executive of the ballclub will host their first joint news conference today.

Driving the news: The Rangers have signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year $185 million contract.

The team also drew World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy out of retirement.

Why it matters: The Rangers clubhouse is going all-in on making the team contenders next year with big-name additions to the roster.

The team hasn't been in playoff contention since 2016, and fan attendance is down at the new $1.2 billion ballpark in Arlington.

Catch up fast: This week, the club hired Michaelene Courtis as the senior director of baseball operations, making her the highest-ranking woman in Rangers history.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux is returning to the team after five years with the St. Louis Cardinals. Maddux was with the Rangers during their back-to-back trips to the 2010 and 2011 World Series.

The club also hired Dayton Moore, the fired Kansas City Royals GM, as a senior advisor in baseball operations.

The team rounded out its pitching rotation during the MLB winter meetings, which ended yesterday, by adding left-hander Andrew Heaney. He joins deGrom, Jon Gray, Jake Odorizzi, and Martín Pérez, who was the Rangers' only All-Star this year.

Flashback: The Rangers made major off-season additions last year with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, who have a combined $500 million in long-term contracts.

Seager's contract is among the largest in the MLB.

Data: Spotrac; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: General manager Chris Young has "a real passion for trying to build a winning culture in Texas," Bochy said this week.

"It means a lot to improve the ballclub for the fans and get back to playing great baseball … and eventually hopefully winning a championship," Bochy said.

What's next: The Rangers have the No. 4 spot for the MLB Draft in July.