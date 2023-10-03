2 hours ago - News

Dallas just had its second hottest September on record

Tasha Tsiaperas
Credit: Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A cool front is expected to bring rain and seasonally appropriate weather this week.

  • Finally.

Why it matters: Dallas-Fort Worth recorded one of the hottest summers this year, and unseasonably high temperatures remained throughout September.

The latest: September was the second hottest on record in D-FW with an average temperature of 84.6. The record was in 2019 with an average temperature of 85.5.

The big picture: Large swaths of the Sun Belt were hit by their hottest meteorological summer — June through August — on record.

Zoom in: Temperatures were more than 4 degrees above the 30-year average between 1981 and 2020 in D-FW, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

  • It was the third hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 88.8, behind the hottest average of 90.5 set in 2011.
  • 10 daily record highs were broken or tied from June to August.

Of note: Temperature measurements and records in D-FW started in 1899.

Meanwhile: It was also the fourth driest summer on record, with nearly seven fewer inches of precipitation than normal.

  • Only 1.25 inches of rain were recorded.

Flashback: The high temperature at DFW Airport reached 101 on Sept. 23, well above the typical September high in the upper 80s.

What's next: The National Weather Service predicts October will likely have above-normal temperatures and may have slightly more rainfall than typical.

  • The normal seasonal high in October is about 78, with lows in the upper 50s.
