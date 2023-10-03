Dallas just had its second hottest September on record

Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit: Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A cool front is expected to bring rain and seasonally appropriate weather this week.

Finally.

Why it matters: Dallas-Fort Worth recorded one of the hottest summers this year, and unseasonably high temperatures remained throughout September.

The latest: September was the second hottest on record in D-FW with an average temperature of 84.6. The record was in 2019 with an average temperature of 85.5.

There were eight days with high temperatures at or above 100, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: Large swaths of the Sun Belt were hit by their hottest meteorological summer — June through August — on record.

It was the warmest June, July and August on record globally, Axios' Erin Davis and Andrew Freedman report.

Zoom in: Temperatures were more than 4 degrees above the 30-year average between 1981 and 2020 in D-FW, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

It was the third hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 88.8, behind the hottest average of 90.5 set in 2011.

10 daily record highs were broken or tied from June to August.

Of note: Temperature measurements and records in D-FW started in 1899.

Meanwhile: It was also the fourth driest summer on record, with nearly seven fewer inches of precipitation than normal.

Only 1.25 inches of rain were recorded.

Flashback: The high temperature at DFW Airport reached 101 on Sept. 23, well above the typical September high in the upper 80s.

What's next: The National Weather Service predicts October will likely have above-normal temperatures and may have slightly more rainfall than typical.