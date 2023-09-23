Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NOAA; Note: Summers are ranked by their average June-August temperature. Years in the top 33% are considered above average; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Large swaths of the Sun Belt were hit by their hottest meteorological summer — June through August — on record.

Why it matters: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to human emissions of greenhouse gases.

It was the warmest June, July and August on record globally.

Zoom in: The Gulf Coast and New Mexico were particularly hard hit by heat this year.

Corpus Christi, Texas, tied or beat 28 daily temperature records. New Orleans and San Antonio each had 26.

By the numbers: This summer was the warmest on record for nearly 5% of the contiguous U.S.