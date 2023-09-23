Skip to main content
Mapped: The Sun Belt's summer for the record books

Erin Davis
Data: NOAA; Note: Summers are ranked by their average June-August temperature. Years in the top 33% are considered above average; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Large swaths of the Sun Belt were hit by their hottest meteorological summer — June through August — on record.

Why it matters: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to human emissions of greenhouse gases.

  • It was the warmest June, July and August on record globally.

Zoom in: The Gulf Coast and New Mexico were particularly hard hit by heat this year.

  • Corpus Christi, Texas, tied or beat 28 daily temperature records. New Orleans and San Antonio each had 26.

By the numbers: This summer was the warmest on record for nearly 5% of the contiguous U.S.

