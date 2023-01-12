Universal Studios theme park to open in Frisco
Grab the kids! We're going to Universal … in Frisco.
Driving the news: Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to open a theme park tailored to families with young children.
- The park and an adjacent hotel will be built on 97 acres east of Dallas North Tollway.
Why it matters: Frisco — and Collin County as a whole — is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and has attracted new developments, including the Dallas Cowboys practice facility at The Star and the Omni PGA Resort.
State of play: The park is billed for a "regional audience" so it may not draw many out-of-state visitors but it will likely be tough competition for the already struggling Six Flags in Arlington.
Details: The theme park will be part of the 2,500-acre Fields development, which includes the new PGA headquarters and thousands of new homes.
- No open date has been set for the park, but property records show the company plans to open the facility in four years, per the DMN.
By the numbers: Collin County had the second-largest population growth of any U.S. county in 2021, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
- The development includes a sliver of Denton County. Collin and Denton counties are home to about 118,000 children under the age of 5.
Flashback: Frisco's rise has gained national attention, including an episode in the two-part series from Freakonomics on why everyone is moving to North Texas.
- Host Stephen Dubner called Frisco "one of the best examples of a former suburb that's starting to outshine its core city."
