Universal Studios theme park to open in Frisco

Tasha is somehow already in line to get into whatever Harry Potter-themed offering the new park might have, even though developers haven't even broken ground yet. Illustration courtesy of NBCUniversal

Grab the kids! We're going to Universal … in Frisco.

Driving the news: Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to open a theme park tailored to families with young children.

The park and an adjacent hotel will be built on 97 acres east of Dallas North Tollway.

Why it matters: Frisco — and Collin County as a whole — is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and has attracted new developments, including the Dallas Cowboys practice facility at The Star and the Omni PGA Resort.

State of play: The park is billed for a "regional audience" so it may not draw many out-of-state visitors but it will likely be tough competition for the already struggling Six Flags in Arlington.

Details: The theme park will be part of the 2,500-acre Fields development, which includes the new PGA headquarters and thousands of new homes.

No open date has been set for the park, but property records show the company plans to open the facility in four years, per the DMN.

By the numbers: Collin County had the second-largest population growth of any U.S. county in 2021, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

The development includes a sliver of Denton County. Collin and Denton counties are home to about 118,000 children under the age of 5.

Flashback: Frisco's rise has gained national attention, including an episode in the two-part series from Freakonomics on why everyone is moving to North Texas.