Universal Studios theme park to open in Frisco

Tasha Tsiaperas
A rendering of a small-but-lovely-seeming theme park

Tasha is somehow already in line to get into whatever Harry Potter-themed offering the new park might have, even though developers haven't even broken ground yet. Illustration courtesy of NBCUniversal

Grab the kids! We're going to Universal … in Frisco.

Driving the news: Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to open a theme park tailored to families with young children.

  • The park and an adjacent hotel will be built on 97 acres east of Dallas North Tollway.

Why it matters: Frisco — and Collin County as a whole — is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and has attracted new developments, including the Dallas Cowboys practice facility at The Star and the Omni PGA Resort.

State of play: The park is billed for a "regional audience" so it may not draw many out-of-state visitors but it will likely be tough competition for the already struggling Six Flags in Arlington.

Details: The theme park will be part of the 2,500-acre Fields development, which includes the new PGA headquarters and thousands of new homes.

  • No open date has been set for the park, but property records show the company plans to open the facility in four years, per the DMN.

By the numbers: Collin County had the second-largest population growth of any U.S. county in 2021, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • The development includes a sliver of Denton County. Collin and Denton counties are home to about 118,000 children under the age of 5.

Flashback: Frisco's rise has gained national attention, including an episode in the two-part series from Freakonomics on why everyone is moving to North Texas.

  • Host Stephen Dubner called Frisco "one of the best examples of a former suburb that's starting to outshine its core city."
