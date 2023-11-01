Dallas County investigates cyberattack as ransomware gang claims responsibility

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dallas County officials are investigating the scope of a cyberattack on the county's servers last month.

The breach follows cyberattacks on the city of Dallas and the Dallas Central Appraisal District in the past year.

The big picture: Government organizations remain one of the top industries targeted by cyberattacks, according to a report by BlackBerry.

Cyberattacks targeting government entities increased by nearly 40% from March to May in 2022 and 2023, the report says.

What happened: Dallas County learned about the breach "affecting a portion of its environment" on Oct. 19, per a statement released Monday.

The county said in a notice to residents that it was able to prevent encryption of its files and systems after the incident was flagged.

"There is no evidence of ongoing threat actor activity in our environment. … It appears at this time that the incident has been successfully contained and that Dallas County's systems are secure for use," the county said.

County officials have hired an external cybersecurity firm to investigate what happened.

Meanwhile: The ransomware gang Play has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack, saying it took an undisclosed amount of data and threatening to leak it by Friday.

Zoom out: Cyberattacks are costly and time consuming.

The Dallas Central Appraisal District paid $170,000 after a ransomware attack last winter, per the DMN.

Several Dallas systems, including the municipal courts and library catalog, were offline for weeks after an attack in the spring. The city set aside $8.6 million to pay for its response to the attack, which affected at least 30,000 people on the city's group health plans.

In June, Fort Worth experienced a data breach that resulted in information from an internal system to be posted online. The city said that no sensitive information was taken.

What we're watching: What data, if any, was taken in the attack and how long the county's network was compromised before the incident was flagged?