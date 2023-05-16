Dallas city sites still down after cyberattack

Share on email (opens in new window)

Several city services, including the municipal courts and the library catalog, remain offline after a ransomware attack on Dallas servers.

Driving the news: City officials have said it could take weeks before all systems are fully restored after the cyberattack on May 3.

Calls to 911 and 311 have been handled through backup systems.

Why it matters: Ransomware attacks have become endemic, transitioning from a nuisance to a persistent threat to government agencies and businesses.

The Dallas Central Appraisal District paid $170,000 after a similar attack in the winter, per the DMN.

How it works: Hackers install file-encrypting malware on an organization’s networks, taking its data hostage and shutting down systems until the hackers are paid.

Many ransomware gangs are well-organized and regularly rebrand themselves to avoid detection.

Flashback: The appraisal district's site, servers and emails were shut down on Nov. 8.

After that attack, Dallas IT staff "took immediate action" to update network firewalls and review the city’s own infrastructure, they said in a city memo.

Details: The appraisal district was targeted by ransomware gang Royal, which is also believed to be behind the most recent cyberattack.

The group has targeted seven local governments, including Dallas', since 2022 and hit 14 educational institutions, reports Axios' Sam Sabin.

Royal appears to include former members of Conti, a defunct Russian ransomware gang.

Threat level: Ransomware made up 68% of all cyberattacks last year, per a report from cybersecurity firm Sophos. The attacks dropped slightly in 2022 after skyrocketing in 2021.

The bottom line: Though some city services are still affected, it doesn't appear that personal data of residents, city employees or city vendors has been leaked, per city officials.