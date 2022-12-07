Texas appraisal districts hit by ransomware attacks
The Dallas Central Appraisal District's online functions remain down a month after a ransomware attack shut down its email, website and servers.
Driving the news: The Travis Central Appraisal District was hit with a separate ransomware attack that shut down an online chat and phone lines this week, per the Austin American-Statesman.
- Unlike in Dallas, the Travis County attack didn't affect property tax bills or the appraisal district's website.
Why it matters: Federal government officials have called ransomware a worsening problem. The Treasury Department reported last month that payments to ransomware gangs have skyrocketed, totaling an estimated $1.2 billion in 2021.
Catch up fast: The DCAD ransomware attack occurred Nov. 8 and has caused tax bill delays for thousands of property owners in Dallas County.
- County officials reported the attack the next day to the City of Dallas IT department, which reviewed the city's servers and updated firewalls, per a memo. The city's systems were unaffected.
Flashback: Other local government agencies have been hit by ransomware attacks, including a cyberattack to the Mansfield school district's website, email and phone systems earlier this year, per FOX4.
- More than two dozen Texas school districts — including many in the Dallas area — were targeted by ransomware attacks between 2019 and 2021, per a WFAA investigation.
- In 2019, federal officials charged a Russian national accused of running attacks on 23 Texas businesses and government entities, none of which paid the ransom.
What's next: A limited DCAD website is expected to launch Dec. 14, giving the public access to some searches and forms.
