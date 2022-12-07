Texas appraisal districts hit by ransomware attacks

The Dallas Central Appraisal District's online functions remain down a month after a ransomware attack shut down its email, website and servers.

Driving the news: The Travis Central Appraisal District was hit with a separate ransomware attack that shut down an online chat and phone lines this week, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Unlike in Dallas, the Travis County attack didn't affect property tax bills or the appraisal district's website.

Why it matters: Federal government officials have called ransomware a worsening problem. The Treasury Department reported last month that payments to ransomware gangs have skyrocketed, totaling an estimated $1.2 billion in 2021.

Catch up fast: The DCAD ransomware attack occurred Nov. 8 and has caused tax bill delays for thousands of property owners in Dallas County.

County officials reported the attack the next day to the City of Dallas IT department, which reviewed the city's servers and updated firewalls, per a memo. The city's systems were unaffected.

Flashback: Other local government agencies have been hit by ransomware attacks, including a cyberattack to the Mansfield school district's website, email and phone systems earlier this year, per FOX4.

More than two dozen Texas school districts — including many in the Dallas area — were targeted by ransomware attacks between 2019 and 2021, per a WFAA investigation.

In 2019, federal officials charged a Russian national accused of running attacks on 23 Texas businesses and government entities, none of which paid the ransom.

What's next: A limited DCAD website is expected to launch Dec. 14, giving the public access to some searches and forms.