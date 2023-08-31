Texas workers have needed more breaks in the extreme heat this summer. Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This summer's heatwave negatively affected revenue and production at about a quarter of Texas businesses surveyed by the Dallas Fed.

Driving the news: For the first time in its monthly manufacturing and service sector surveys, the bank asked hundreds of Texas business executives about the impact of record-breaking heat.

Retailers and manufacturers that reported a decrease in revenue or production said lower customer demand and lower labor productivity led to the declines.

Why it matters: The survey quantifies what many of us are hearing anecdotally — people are less likely to go out, and workers are struggling in the heat.

Details: Lower customer demand was the primary driver of decreases in revenue for retail businesses.

Manufacturers reported that decreased revenue and production were driven by lower labor productivity and workers struggling to work in extreme temperatures.

Of note: Most of the businesses that reported a decrease in production and revenue to the Dallas Fed said the drop was slight. Just about 5% reported a significant decline.

The bottom line: The summer heatwave is predicted to cost the Texas economy nearly $10 billion, per an analysis by The Perryman Group, an economic consulting firm.