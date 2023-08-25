A mild cold front is expected to move into Dallas-Fort Worth early next week, but first the region may topple previous heat records as temperatures continue to stay well above 100, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: Heat is the leading weather-related killer annually in the U.S.

Heat-related deaths have risen across Texas, with 306 recorded last year, the highest number in a decade.

Zoom in: Tarrant County has recorded 12 deaths from heat-related illnesses this summer, several due to a lack of air conditioning, per KERA.

There have been five such deaths in Dallas County this summer, but health officials are investigating three dozen deaths as possibly heat-related, per CBS.

State of play: Aside from the health risks associated with extreme temperatures, the hot summer is causing water main breaks, foundation problems and car trouble.

The heat is also driving up electricity demand and straining the state's power grid.

By the numbers: It's hard to quantify what makes a summer the hottest on record.

But, D-FW has toppled many daily high temperature records this year, including a new record high of 109 for Aug. 20, two degrees above the record in 2011.

20 days have been above 105.

43 days have been over 100, below the record of 71 in 2011.

Flashback: The 1980 heat wave remains one of the worst in the country and is still the hottest by many measures on record in the Dallas area, per the National Weather Service.

That summer still holds the record for the highest temperature of 113. There were 42 consecutive days above 100 and 28 days above 105.

What we're watching: How much rain North Texas might get. Drought conditions in the region continue to worsen.