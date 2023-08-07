Bexar County heat-related death tally unknown

Amid dangerously high temperatures forecast to continue for much of August, Bexar County officials can't easily tell the public how many people are dying of heat-related causes.

Why it matters: "We can't begin to deal with the public health risks of extreme heat unless we know the scale of the consequences of it," Jeff Goodell, Austin-based climate change reporter and author of the new book "The Heat Will Kill You First," tells Axios.

Details: The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has a high bar to list hyperthermia as a cause of death, county spokesperson Tom Peine tells Axios. To do so, the medical examiner would have to determine there is no other reason the person died.

The office lists heat as a contributing factor in someone's death if there is enough information to do so, but gathering that information is a challenge.

Because of how the information is kept, the Medical Examiner's Office can't easily pull data to tell the public how many deaths involve heat, Peine says.

Reality check: High heat exposure can lead to a heart attack or stroke, which may be listed as someone's primary cause of death. But with enough information, officials can determine whether heat was a contributing factor.

"A gun leaves a wound and it's easy to say that person was killed by a gunshot," Goodell says. "Heat doesn't leave a mark; it doesn't leave a sign."

Between the lines: The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is understaffed, a situation that has worsened since last year. That affects how much the office can investigate, Peine says.

"Many heat deaths are detective stories," Goodell says. "And many officials who are charged with determining the cause of death don't have time for detective stories."

Data: Texas Department of State Health Services; Note: 2021 and 2022 values are not final; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Some medical examiner's offices share the number of heat-related deaths in their communities.

Harris County has recorded at least three heat-related deaths this year and expects more.

Maricopa County, Arizona, home to Phoenix, has reported at least 18 heat-related deaths this year.

The big picture: Heat-related deaths have risen across Texas, per provisional state data shared with Axios. Last year, there were 306 heat-related deaths recorded, the highest number in a decade.

There were at least 203 heat-related deaths in 2021; 109 in 2020; and 66 in 2017.

The data for 2021 and 2022 are not final. The state gets its information from death certificates, and there's a lag in officials' ability to report it.

Plus, those numbers are likely an undercount. Cities, counties and physicians can take different approaches to recording heat-related deaths or whether they do so at all.

By the numbers: Across Texas, at least 36 people have died of heat-related causes this year through the end of June, the most recent tally, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Lara Anton tells Axios.

That number will be updated as the state receives more death certificates, Anton says.

Context: Studies have tied the severity of the Southwestern heat wave to human-caused climate change.

The bottom line: "Heat death numbers are vastly undercounted," Goodell says.