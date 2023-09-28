Dallas will be a federal health innovation hub

Dallas will be one of the three main sites of the newest federal agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

Why it matters: President Biden created the $2.5 billion agency with the aim of making breakthroughs in cancer, Alzheimer's and other diseases.

Several regions across the country were lobbying to get an ARPA-H hub.

Dallas' recent selection as a customer experience hub will create new jobs and allow Fort Worth and other Texas cities to be part of ARPA-H's research.

The big picture: "For years, when you mentioned bio life sciences and health research, people mentioned Boston and Silicon Valley. Now they'll mention Dallas in the same breath. All of a sudden we're in a different category, in a different league," says Tom Luce, who was part of the Texas team lobbying for ARPA-H.

Between the lines: Texas leaders across party lines lobbied for almost two years to get an ARPA-H site. Some were skeptical that the Biden administration would choose a Republican state in an election year, Luce tells Axios.

But Texas' diversity is hard to ignore because the U.S. is becoming more like the state.

"They needed to succeed in Texas if ARPA-H was going to succeed because the population reflects the country in terms of our diversity. We're young, we're old, we're a diverse population," Luce says.

What's happening: Dallas' Pegasus Park will house the ARPA-H hub, managed by South Carolina-based Advanced Technology International.

The agency's administrative operations will be based in the Washington, D.C., region to be near its parent agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Another site in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will house the investor catalyst hub, helping ARPA-H programs deal with red tape and bring innovative ideas to market.

Private, public, and nonprofit organizations can apply to be the hub's "spokes."

Zoom in: Dallas' two major airports, its central location in the country and its respectable hospital and research institutions add to its desirability for ARPA-H.

The city's customer experience hub will help ARPA-H develop "accessible, needed and readily adopted" health solutions, with a focus on "equitable health outcomes for all," the agency says.

What they're saying: "Americans can be assured that Texas will continue to pave the way for critical healthcare research and comprehensive support for years to come," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release, calling Dallas-Fort Worth the "ideal location" for ARPA-H.

What's next: Pegasus Park, a 26-acre life science campus, is ready for ARPA-H's launch, and the agency is in the process of identifying its spokes and hub workers, Luce says.