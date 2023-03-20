Why America will be more like Texas soon

The rest of the country will be forced to wear ties like this soon. Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Non-Texans can hate on us all they want, but they'll have to accept that our country is becoming more and more Texan every day.

At least that's what a magazine based in London says.

Driving the news: The Economist published two stories last week examining Texas' booming population and economy to show how "Texas keeps getting bigger."

The big picture: Texas has the second largest population in the U.S. and is on track to surpass California in the 2040s, the Economist reports.

That will enable Texas to become even more influential in the country's politics, economy and transition to renewable energy.

State of play: Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly made headlines for his views on immigration — and for sending busloads of migrants to Democratic states — but that hasn't deterred many companies and people from moving to Texas.

Texas' population grew by almost 20% from 2010 to 2021. Its economy grew by 39%, 1.5 times faster than the national economy, per the Economist.

Lessons from Texas: Other states can take lessons from Texas on how to run a lean government and attract outsiders through business incentives and no state income tax.

The state has also diversified its economy vastly since the oil bust of the 1980s, enabling its major cities to specialize in different areas of the economy.

Austin has become a tech hotspot, Houston is known for its oil and gas, and Dallas is a financial hub.

Zoom in: This Economist story focuses on the allure of Dallas-Fort Worth, explaining how our region's reputation has evolved since the show "Dallas."

Yes, but: It's too soon to tell if Texas' divisive take on abortion or LGBTQ+ rights will make a long-term difference to its growth.

Worthy of your time: Lawrence Wright's "God Save Texas" explains how our complicated state has changed the U.S.