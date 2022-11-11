Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference on Oct. 17 in Beaumont, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies.

The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from mostly Texas under the controversial program, which other GOP governors like Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have also adopted.

What he's saying: "The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago," Abbott tweeted.

"As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border."

Worth noting: New York and Washington, D.C., have struggled to accommodate the influx of migrants as Texas continues to bus them to liberal cities.

Texas has spent more than $12 million to relocate migrants out of the Lone Star state.

Despite facing backlash from Democrats, including challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott was re-elected Tuesday night.

What to watch: District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has launched an investigation into whether Abbott and other GOP governors misled migrants about the transports and relocation.