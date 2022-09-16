What we know about Texas and Florida's transport of migrants

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) and Greg Abbott (Texas) ignited a firestorm overnight with their latest transport of migrants — one via plane to a Massachusetts island and the other via bus to Vice President Harris' residence.

The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from mostly Texas to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies.

Driving the news: Buses sent by Abbott dropped off roughly 100 migrants outside Harris' residence in D.C. on Thursday, the Texas Tribune reports.

Their arrival followed a similar move by DeSantis, who sent some 50 migrants by plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for DeSantis told Fox News that states like Massachusetts "have invited [migrants] into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their ... support for the Biden administration’s open border policies."

An Abbott spokesperson later said he was not involved in DeSantis' planes effort but "appreciate[s] the support in responding to this national crisis."

Context: Republican officials at the southern border have long argued that their constituents shouldn't have to accommodate or subsidize costs of living for undocumented migrants.

While Abbott has so far sent the most migrants out of state — over 7,600 migrants to D.C. alone — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has also spent millions of dollars transporting migrants to liberal cities.

Zoom in: D.C., Chicago and New York have struggled to meet the need, with local officials calling on the Biden administration to provide federal support.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who declared a public emergency last week in response to the influx, has said she is "very disappointed in not having a federal site" to house and process the migrants.

The federal government has rejected her requests to have the National Guard deployed as assistance.

Between the lines: While Abbott, Ducey and DeSantis say their actions give predominantly Democratic-run states a taste of what they have to endure, critics have lambasted the move as a cruel and inhumane publicity stunt, pointing to the fact that many of these migrants are seeking asylum after fleeing danger.

What's happening now: In Martha's Vineyard, an island off the Massachusetts coast, volunteers have moved migrants into a church shelter and delivered water, diapers and clothing. A nonprofit is providing food for the asylum seekers while the state determines where to take them next.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has set up a website asking for volunteers and donations. Several shelters and nonprofits are also providing assistance, including meals, beds and legal advice.

Meanwhile, Bowser's public emergency declaration invested $10 million in a new D.C. Office of Migrant Services, which will coordinate between nonprofits and other groups providing resources.

Worth noting: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has called on the Justice Department to open a probe of Abbott and DeSantis' "inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns," and whether their actions could lead to kidnapping charges.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security asking the federal government to investigate the way migrants are treated under Abbott's $4 billion border security push.

What to watch: Other Democratic mayors are making preparations in anticipation of Abbott sending migrants to their cities.

