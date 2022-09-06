Chicago prepares to help more migrants

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that another 50 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago.

The city says it's prepared for more.

Driving the news: Lightfoot is leaning on Chicago residents to help support the arrivals. The city has set up a website asking for volunteers and donations.

Everything from blankets to diapers.

They won't accept food donations or used items.

Still no word on drop-off site locations.

What they're saying: "He [Gov. Abbott] is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," Lightfoot said Sunday at a press conference.

The city says they have heard nothing from Texas officials.

State of play: At a press conference last week, Lightfoot said longer-term housing will depend on individuals and whether they choose to stay here.

Those who choose to stay in Illinois will have to file for asylum and get a court date.

Until then, the city and the state will help find housing, health care and employment options.

Zoom in: Several shelters and nonprofits have been enlisted to help with the new wave of migrants, including footing part of the bill.

The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is serving as a temporary shelter. The arrivals were given showers and meals before being moved to longer-term shelters.

Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park has also offered beds for recent migrants. They've been doing so since June.

The National Immigrant Justice Center is providing legal help for their immigration status and advising them on how to file for asylum.

Be smart: CBS reported that the majority of the migrants are seeking asylum from Venezuela, whose regime is being investigated for crimes against humanity.

Due to the Venezuelan exodus, Illinois has seen a sharp increase in its Venezuelan population.

Context: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing migrants from Texas to protest the Biden administration's border policies.