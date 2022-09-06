59 mins ago - News

Chicago prepares to help more migrants

Justin Kaufmann
Woman sits on floor with child
Ana Ramirez Duran, 22, who says she is 8 months pregnant, holds her 3-year-old daughter, Cataleya Salazar Ramirez, after arriving on a bus from Texas with other migrants at Union Station last week. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that another 50 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago.

  • The city says it's prepared for more.

Driving the news: Lightfoot is leaning on Chicago residents to help support the arrivals. The city has set up a website asking for volunteers and donations.

  • Everything from blankets to diapers.
  • They won't accept food donations or used items.
  • Still no word on drop-off site locations.

What they're saying: "He [Gov. Abbott] is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," Lightfoot said Sunday at a press conference.

  • The city says they have heard nothing from Texas officials.

State of play: At a press conference last week, Lightfoot said longer-term housing will depend on individuals and whether they choose to stay here.

  • Those who choose to stay in Illinois will have to file for asylum and get a court date.
  • Until then, the city and the state will help find housing, health care and employment options.

Zoom in: Several shelters and nonprofits have been enlisted to help with the new wave of migrants, including footing part of the bill.

Be smart: CBS reported that the majority of the migrants are seeking asylum from Venezuela, whose regime is being investigated for crimes against humanity.

Context: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing migrants from Texas to protest the Biden administration's border policies.

  • Chicago has been a sanctuary city since Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order in 1985.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more