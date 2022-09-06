Chicago prepares to help more migrants
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that another 50 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago.
- The city says it's prepared for more.
Driving the news: Lightfoot is leaning on Chicago residents to help support the arrivals. The city has set up a website asking for volunteers and donations.
- Everything from blankets to diapers.
- They won't accept food donations or used items.
- Still no word on drop-off site locations.
What they're saying: "He [Gov. Abbott] is manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," Lightfoot said Sunday at a press conference.
- The city says they have heard nothing from Texas officials.
State of play: At a press conference last week, Lightfoot said longer-term housing will depend on individuals and whether they choose to stay here.
- Those who choose to stay in Illinois will have to file for asylum and get a court date.
- Until then, the city and the state will help find housing, health care and employment options.
Zoom in: Several shelters and nonprofits have been enlisted to help with the new wave of migrants, including footing part of the bill.
- The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is serving as a temporary shelter. The arrivals were given showers and meals before being moved to longer-term shelters.
- Adalberto Memorial United Methodist Church in Humboldt Park has also offered beds for recent migrants. They've been doing so since June.
- The National Immigrant Justice Center is providing legal help for their immigration status and advising them on how to file for asylum.
Be smart: CBS reported that the majority of the migrants are seeking asylum from Venezuela, whose regime is being investigated for crimes against humanity.
- Due to the Venezuelan exodus, Illinois has seen a sharp increase in its Venezuelan population.
Context: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing migrants from Texas to protest the Biden administration's border policies.
- Chicago has been a sanctuary city since Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order in 1985.
