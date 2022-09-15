Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday, joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in sending migrants to sanctuary cities, Fox News reports.

Why it matters: It's an escalation of Republican governors' stand-off with President Biden over his immigration and border policies — aimed at forcing Democratic states to grapple with social safety-net issues.

What they're saying: "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies," Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director, told Fox News.

"[I]n this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law," Fenske added.

At the time, DeSantis' office said migrants could be sent to "'progressive' states whose governors endorse blatant violations of federal immigration law," and that Floridians shouldn't be held responsible for subsidizing migrants' costs of living.

Representatives for DeSantis and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) did not immediately return a request for comment.

The big picture: Since April, Texas has bused over 7,600 migrants to D.C., which declared a public emergency last week.

Texas has also sent busloads of thousands of migrants to New York and Chicago.

Massachusetts officials were already discussing plans for potential Texas migrants prior to DeSantis' move on Wednesday.

Other Democratic mayors have also geared up for the possibility of becoming Texas' next target.

Worth noting: DeSantis, who is running for re-election next year and is possibly eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, has sued the Biden administration over immigration enforcement.