D.C. declares emergency over influx of migrants

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to thousands of migrants from the southern border being sent to the city on buses from Texas and Arizona.

Why it matters: Bowser blamed the "humanitarian crisis" on the two states' Republican governors who since April have bussed about 9,400 people to the nation's capital in an attempt to draw attention to the influx of asylum seekers in border towns.

The busses of migrants have also gone to New York City and Chicago, with the liberal bastions struggling to meet the need with shelter and resources.

Bowser's declaration comes with a $10 million investment in a new D.C. Office of Migrant Services. The local department will help nonprofits and other groups that are straining to welcome and help the migrants arriving at Union Station, where city officials hope to have a 24/7 presence soon.

What they're saying: Bowser called the Republican governors actions a "stunt," and also criticized the Biden administration for not offering more support. The federal government has rejected the mayor's requests for the National Guard to be deployed to assist.

She added she is "very disappointed in not having a federal site" to house and process the migrants.

By the numbers: There are 94 families and 348 people in total staying at D.C. hotels, Bowser said Thursday.

Between the lines: Bowser did not say if she has tried to reach Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey directly.