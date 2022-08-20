Texas migrant buses overwhelm New York, Washington D.C.

New York and Washington, D.C., have become overwhelmed as Texas continues to send buses of migrants to those cities.

Why it matters: New York and D.C. officials say they are not prepared to handle the massive influx of migrants, in large part due to communication issues with Texas, according to multiple reports. This immediately puts migrant families into subpar conditions right when they arrive.

Many families are happy to leave Texas, CNN reports. But officials in New York said these families have arrived hungry, thirsty and in sickly conditions, as many have been on the road for several days.

Driving the news: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that the state has sent more than 7,000 migrants to Washington since April and another 900 to New York since Aug. 5 as a part of Operation Lone Star.

"Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it," Abbott said in a statement this week. "Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on."

State of play: New York's social safety officials said the city has struggled to provide basic food needs or medical attention to those who arrived, the Times reports. Coordination has been improving, though, officials said.

Manuel Castro, the commissioner of New York City mayor's immigrant affairs office, said New York has faced issues because there have been communication issues with Texas, CNN reports.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city has reached a "tipping point" in its effort to help migrants.

The big picture: The mayors of both D.C. and New York have called the decision inhumane and are looking for more federal help, CBS News reports.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked for federal aid to help with the influx of migrants in early August, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

Bowser renewed a request last week for the National Guard to help with the arrival of migrants, too, CNN reports.

"There's nothing successful about treating people with this lack of dignity," Adams said Tuesday.

