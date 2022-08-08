Mayor Eric Adams (D) criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Sunday for sending charter buses of migrants to New York City as he called for federal assistance to address the issue.

Driving the news: Abbott has expanded a program that's seen migrants bussed in to Washington, D.C., as part of a protest against the Biden Administration's border policies.

Adams was at the Port Authority bus terminal to meet some of the migrants sent from Texas on Sunday.

By the numbers: Local officials estimate more than 4,000 migrants have sought asylum in New York City since May, per Politico.

What they're saying: Adams accused Abbott in a statement of using "innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis."

"New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that's our city's values," Adams added. "But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more."

The other side: Representatives for Abbott couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but the governor said in a statement on the program Friday that New York City, in addition to Washington, D.C., "is the ideal destination" for migrants.