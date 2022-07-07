Texas bids for new federal science agency HQ

Texas is in a bidding war for the chance to house the headquarters of a new multibillion-dollar, federally funded science agency aimed at curing major diseases.

Why it matters: The Advanced Research Project Agency for Health, known as ARPA-H, would be the first government agency to focus on breakthrough health care and technology innovations to cure diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

Driving the news: So far, Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Cleveland and Philadelphia have already made — or plan to make — their cases to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Texas' bioscience, medical, technology and health care institutions have formed a coalition to push for the state to get ARPA-H.

The bid also has bipartisan support. Democratic and Republican members of Congress from Texas have written letters to the Department of Health and Human Services to vouch for the state.

If Texas wins, individual cities can fight to house the agency.

What they're saying: "No other state can match all that Texas has to offer to ARPA-H — a highly diverse population, a world-class medical infrastructure, a central location easy to reach from both coasts, and a proven track record of deep commitment to medical research," Wayne Roberts, chief executive officer of the Austin-based Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, said in a statement.

Zoom in: If Texas gets the project, Dallas and Houston could be frontrunners for the site.

The cities have two airports each, making travel easier, and have nationally-ranked cancer research hospitals that could support ARPA-H's mission.

Yes, but: The House passed a bill in June, but the Senate has yet to take up the matter.

The agency's director would report to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, but the exact structure remains undecided.

What we're watching: If Texas leaders' spats with the Biden administration on issues like border policy, education requirements and abortion rights will influence the feds to put ARPA-H somewhere else.