North Carolina is vying to house the headquarters of a new federal agency that will seek to cure major diseases.

Why it matters: The Advanced Research Project Agency for Health, known as ARPA-H, will be the first to focus on breakthrough healthcare and technology innovations — meaning it will be looking for and funding ways to cure cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes and more.

The agency is being modeled after the defense research agency, DARPA, and a federal spending bill has set aside $1 billion to launch it.

Driving the news: State politicians and economic development officials tell Axios Raleigh they’re working on a proposal calling for the federal government to select North Carolina as the location for ARPA-H's headquarters.

The big picture: North Carolina has competition. Several states are also preparing bids for the HQ, including Massachusetts, California and Texas, STAT News reported.

Georgia is also throwing its hat in the ring, with a bipartisan lobbying effort already underway, Axios Atlanta reported.

What's next: North Carolina leaders are planning a similar pitch, Taylor Doggett, a spokesperson for Rep. David Price, who represents part of Durham, Orange and Wake counties in Congress, told Axios.

Statewide agencies, such as the N.C. Biotechnology Center and N.C. Department of Commerce, are also expected to get involved.

"[W]e're in close communication with the North Carolina Congressional delegation and statewide partners and monitoring progress" of ARPA-H's plans, state Commerce spokesperson David Rhoades told Axios. "We're confident the advantages North Carolina offers any company or organization engaged in life sciences research are clear."

What they're saying: The Triangle should stand out because of its strong research universities, like Duke and UNC, and for being home to a mix of established and startup biotech companies, says Scott Levitan, the CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation, the not-for-profit that manages Research Triangle Park.

"They're looking for established and thriving biotech centers. How could we not put ourselves in the mix?" Levitan tells Axios.

Big picture: The details of ARPA-H's structure are still in the works, including whether its director needs to be confirmed by the Senate.