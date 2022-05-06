Texas Gov. plans to challenge education requirement for migrant children

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he intends to challenge a decades-old court decision requiring public schools to educate all children, including undocumented immigrants, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Abbott's remarks come days after leaked documents signal that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is opening the door for some Republican lawmakers to challenge other decades-long precedents, the Times notes.

Driving the news: Abbott said on a conservative radio program on Wednesday that he wants to "resurrect" the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision Plyler v. Doe, when the court struck down a Texas law allowing schools to refuse admission to unauthorized migrant children.

Abbott said during Wednesday's radio interview that he would "challenge this issue again," but did not provide a timeline for his challenge.

"The real crux of the challenge would be to say, listen, we are dealing with billions more a year just in education expenses, so you the federal government, it’s only because of you, and it’s your responsibility to pay for that," Abbott said during a news conference on Thursday, per the Times.

The big picture: Abbott's remarks are the latest in a series of hard-lined policies and statements he has made targeting undocumented immigrants.