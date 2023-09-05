Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins

The Texas Capitol on Tuesday, the first day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began Tuesday in the Texas Senate with senators voting down Paxton's motions to dismiss the charges.

Why it matters: If two-thirds of the Senate — where Republicans hold a 19-12 majority — votes to convict Paxton, he'll be permanently removed from office. If he's convicted, senators can also vote to bar him from holding elected office in Texas again.

State of play: The articles of impeachment include charges that Paxton illegally used the power of his office to benefit an Austin real estate developer and improperly fired some of the top deputies who reported him to the FBI and other agencies.

What's happening: Paxton's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced Paxton's not guilty plea, calling the allegations "offensive."

Paxton's team also filed several pretrial motions to dismiss the articles of impeachment but lost a vote on every motion.

Both sides made opening statements, and the House managers prosecuting the case called former Paxton lieutenant Jeff Mateer as their first witness.

Between the lines: Though votes on the motions varied, senators voting to dismiss the articles — and essentially skip the trial — likely represent Paxton's base of support. His team will need three to six more senators to side with him if he wants to keep his job.

Of note: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who's presiding over the trial, announced that Paxton can't be compelled to testify, meaning Paxton's opponents probably won't have the chance to ask him about his alleged abuse of powers or his alleged extramarital affair, which is at the center of the bribery allegation.

Flashback: In June, the Senate decided that Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, a Republican from Collin County, won't be able to vote in the proceedings.

What they're saying: Rep. Andrew Murr, a Republican from the Hill Country and a House impeachment manager, began his opening statement for the prosecution with a quote he misattributed to Abraham Lincoln.

"Nearly all men can stand adversity," Murr said. "But if you want to test a man's character, give him power."

The other side: Buzbee quoted Shakespeare in his opening statement, contending the charges against Paxton are "full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."

Zoom out: Paxton, a devoted ally of former President Trump, has received public support from Donald Trump Jr., who predicted on X that "Ken will survive and will continue to combat the Swamp in Texas to put America First."

Meanwhile: ProPublica published an investigation Tuesday showing that Paxton's office denied representation to state agencies at least 75 times in the past two years, reportedly costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Separately: The FBI is investigating Paxton for the alleged misdeeds underpinning his impeachment. A grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to review potential criminal charges.

Paxton also faces 8-year-old fraud charges, a whistleblower lawsuit, and a state bar lawsuit over his role in challenging the 2020 election results that could result in his disbarment.

What's next: The trial could stretch into October.