Texas AG Ken Paxton accused of breaking multiple laws

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on July 11, 2021. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A Texas House committee heard public testimony this week from investigators who allege that the state's attorney general broke several laws and misused his power to help a political donor.

Why it matters: The House General Investigating Committee, led by a Republican, has the power to recommend the House censure or impeach Ken Paxton, also a Republican, meaning Paxton's political reckoning could come from members of his own party.

Paxton has been re-elected twice despite being under indictment on felony securities fraud charges. He's also under FBI investigation into whistleblowers' bribery claims against him.

Of note: Paxton has denied all wrongdoing, though earlier this year he agreed to a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers, former lieutenants in his office.

Paxton has asked the Legislature to cover the settlement.

The big picture: Investigators for the House committee testified that Paxton committed a crime by retaliating against employees who reported violations of the law "in good faith."

Committee Chair Rep. Andrew Murr, a Republican from Junction, pointed out that using taxpayer funds to pay the settlement — which the Legislature would need to authorize — would help Paxton avoid a trial, where evidence of his behavior would be on public display.

"It curls my mustache," Murr said during the hearing.

Catch up fast: In 2020, several of Paxton's top aides published a letter alleging Paxton illegally used his office to benefit Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton's 2018 campaign, per the Associated Press.

Within months, all those aides were either fired or resigned.

Details: Committee investigators testified about alleged favors Paxton did for Paul, including pressuring his staff to get involved in a records fight that would benefit Paul in a lawsuit involving an Austin nonprofit.

Investigators allege that in exchange for these favors, Paul helped with a renovation of Paxton's Austin home and employed a woman with whom Paxton was allegedly in a relationship.

Erin Epley, lead counsel for the investigating committee, also said that Paxton's wife, McKinney Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, learned of the affair in 2019, leading to the couple's brief separation.

The other side: During this week's hearing, Paxton called in to conservative radio host Mark Davis' show to criticize the investigation, per the Texas Tribune.

Paxton also released a statement calling the testimony "false," and accusing Texas House leadership of demonstrating "nothing but contempt for the traditional values of conservative Texans."

The intrigue: The team of investigators leveling the allegations against Paxton includes Ryan Patrick, a Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who's also Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's son.

Between the lines: Hours before Wednesday's hearing, Paxton called on House speaker Dade Phelan, also a Republican, to resign over alleged drunkenness while leading the House.

Phelan's office called it a ploy and "a last ditch effort to save face," per the Tribune.

The perfect metaphor: On the day of the hearing, someone set fire to a dumpster outside Paxton's office. His office says it was arson.

What they're saying: "This is as detrimental and important a scandal as we've seen in Texas political history," Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston who is working on a book on Texas political scandals, told the New York Times.

"Not just because of what happened, but because of how long it’s been going on and how Paxton has been able to survive it."

What we're watching: The legislative session ends Monday, but the Legislature can still meet for a special session to consider impeachment — but only with Gov. Greg Abbott's permission, plus the agreement of the House speaker and at least 50 House members, per the Tribune.