Texas lawmakers filed 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Thursday night — including for alleged bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust.

The big picture: The filing came hours after a Republican-led House panel unanimously voted to impeach Paxton — whose lawyer called the investigation into allegations that he broke several laws and misused his power to help a political donor "illegal."

What's next: The Texas Legislature could hold a vote as soon as Friday.

Read the articles, via DocumentCloud: