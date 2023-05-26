Skip to main content
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Texas lawmakers file 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton

Rebecca Falconer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Texas lawmakers filed 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Thursday night — including for alleged bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of public trust.

The big picture: The filing came hours after a Republican-led House panel unanimously voted to impeach Paxton — whose lawyer called the investigation into allegations that he broke several laws and misused his power to help a political donor "illegal."

What's next: The Texas Legislature could hold a vote as soon as Friday.

Read the articles, via DocumentCloud:

