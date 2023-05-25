Texas House committee recommends AG Ken Paxton be impeached

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ken Paxton on July 11, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Texas House committee unanimously voted to recommend Thursday that state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) be impeached.

Driving the news: The House General Investigating Committee, led by a Republican, heard public testimony this week from investigators who alleged that Paxton broke several laws and misused his power to help a political donor.

What to watch: If impeached, Paxton would be required to temporarily step down while facing a trial in the Texas Senate, per the New York Times.

The Texas House of Representatives could vote on the matter as early as Friday, per AP.

What they're saying: "Overturning elections begins behind closed doors," Paxton said on Twitter.

His tweet included a video of a lawyer from his office telling reporters while the committee was deliberating that the investigation is "illegal."

"Any discussion of impeachment is completely foreclosed by Texas law," said the lawyer, Chris Hilton.

Of note: The Texas attorney general used his office to attempt to overturn 2020 election results in battleground states that former President Trump lost.

Paxton was re-elected twice despite being under indictment on felony securities fraud charges.

He's also under investigation by the FBI over bribery claims from whistleblowers.

Paxton has denied all wrongdoing, though earlier this year agreed to a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers, who are former lieutenants in his office.

Meanwhile, former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller denounced the recommendation.

"Few in America have done more to advance the conservative legal movement, stop the lawless Biden executive onslaught, and defend our shared values" than Paxton, Miller tweeted.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.