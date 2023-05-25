Texas House committee recommends AG Ken Paxton be impeached
A Texas House committee unanimously voted to recommend Thursday that state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) be impeached.
Driving the news: The House General Investigating Committee, led by a Republican, heard public testimony this week from investigators who alleged that Paxton broke several laws and misused his power to help a political donor.
What to watch: If impeached, Paxton would be required to temporarily step down while facing a trial in the Texas Senate, per the New York Times.
- The Texas House of Representatives could vote on the matter as early as Friday, per AP.
What they're saying: "Overturning elections begins behind closed doors," Paxton said on Twitter.
- His tweet included a video of a lawyer from his office telling reporters while the committee was deliberating that the investigation is "illegal."
- "Any discussion of impeachment is completely foreclosed by Texas law," said the lawyer, Chris Hilton.
Of note: The Texas attorney general used his office to attempt to overturn 2020 election results in battleground states that former President Trump lost.
- Paxton was re-elected twice despite being under indictment on felony securities fraud charges.
- He's also under investigation by the FBI over bribery claims from whistleblowers.
- Paxton has denied all wrongdoing, though earlier this year agreed to a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers, who are former lieutenants in his office.
Meanwhile, former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller denounced the recommendation.
- "Few in America have done more to advance the conservative legal movement, stop the lawless Biden executive onslaught, and defend our shared values" than Paxton, Miller tweeted.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.