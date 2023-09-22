Dallas mayor Eric Johnson switches to the Republican party
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is now a Republican.
Driving the news: Johnson announced the switch in a Friday Wall Street Journal article in which he wrote "cities need Republicans."
- The mayor has often been in the minority on the left-leaning City Council, including last week when he was one of five votes against the newest budget, saying property owners should've gotten a larger tax cut.
Why it matters: Johnson is now the only Republican mayor among the nation's 10 largest cities. And even though its electorate remains majority Democratic, Dallas is now the largest Texas city with a GOP leader.
Yes, but: The mayor of Dallas is ultimately a figurehead with one vote on the 15-member council. The city is run by the city manager, whom the council hires.
Between the lines: Johnson's announcement is no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention to his talking points and political friendships. After winning a second term, Johnson invited Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to the inauguration in June.
- "Switching parties? I didn't know he was a Democrat," Democratic State Rep. John Bryant quipped on Friday.
Flashback: Johnson served as a Democrat for nine years in the state House.
- He became mayor in 2019 after a runoff against longtime Councilman Scott Griggs. At the time, Johnson was backed by the city's biggest donors and outgoing Democratic mayor Mike Rawlings.
Details: Johnson itemized several of his successes in the WSJ article, including that he won reelection by a wide margin this year — but he didn't mention that he ran unopposed.
- The mayor noted the perception of Dallas as a safe city and his opposition to "defunding" the police department in 2020. At the time he instead pushed to "defund the bureaucracy" by cutting city staff salaries.
What he's saying: Johnson said Democrats leading many cities treat them as "laboratories for liberalism."
- "Unfortunately, many of our cities are in disarray. Mayors and other local elected officials have failed to make public safety a priority or to exercise fiscal restraint."
The big picture: Johnson has already received a warm welcome to the Republican party.
- "Conservative policies are the key to safe, thriving, and successful cities. His leadership is a shining example of that," state House Speaker and Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan tweeted.
What we're watching: Whether Johnson pushes for a strong-mayor system in Dallas. He was part of a failed attempt to oust city manager T.C. Broadnax last year.
- He could also run for statewide office. His term expires in 2027.