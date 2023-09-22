Dallas mayor Eric Johnson switches to the Republican party

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is now a Republican.

Driving the news: Johnson announced the switch in a Friday Wall Street Journal article in which he wrote "cities need Republicans."

The mayor has often been in the minority on the left-leaning City Council, including last week when he was one of five votes against the newest budget, saying property owners should've gotten a larger tax cut.

Why it matters: Johnson is now the only Republican mayor among the nation's 10 largest cities. And even though its electorate remains majority Democratic, Dallas is now the largest Texas city with a GOP leader.

Yes, but: The mayor of Dallas is ultimately a figurehead with one vote on the 15-member council. The city is run by the city manager, whom the council hires.

Between the lines: Johnson's announcement is no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention to his talking points and political friendships. After winning a second term, Johnson invited Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to the inauguration in June.

"Switching parties? I didn't know he was a Democrat," Democratic State Rep. John Bryant quipped on Friday.

Flashback: Johnson served as a Democrat for nine years in the state House.

He became mayor in 2019 after a runoff against longtime Councilman Scott Griggs. At the time, Johnson was backed by the city's biggest donors and outgoing Democratic mayor Mike Rawlings.

Details: Johnson itemized several of his successes in the WSJ article, including that he won reelection by a wide margin this year — but he didn't mention that he ran unopposed.

The mayor noted the perception of Dallas as a safe city and his opposition to "defunding" the police department in 2020. At the time he instead pushed to "defund the bureaucracy" by cutting city staff salaries.

What he's saying: Johnson said Democrats leading many cities treat them as "laboratories for liberalism."

"Unfortunately, many of our cities are in disarray. Mayors and other local elected officials have failed to make public safety a priority or to exercise fiscal restraint."

The big picture: Johnson has already received a warm welcome to the Republican party.

"Conservative policies are the key to safe, thriving, and successful cities. His leadership is a shining example of that," state House Speaker and Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan tweeted.

What we're watching: Whether Johnson pushes for a strong-mayor system in Dallas. He was part of a failed attempt to oust city manager T.C. Broadnax last year.