2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson switches to the Republican party

Tasha Tsiaperas
Eric Johnson in front of a podium

Mayor Eric Johnson has never hidden his political ambitions. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is now a Republican.

Driving the news: Johnson announced the switch in a Friday Wall Street Journal article in which he wrote "cities need Republicans."

  • The mayor has often been in the minority on the left-leaning City Council, including last week when he was one of five votes against the newest budget, saying property owners should've gotten a larger tax cut.

Why it matters: Johnson is now the only Republican mayor among the nation's 10 largest cities. And even though its electorate remains majority Democratic, Dallas is now the largest Texas city with a GOP leader.

Yes, but: The mayor of Dallas is ultimately a figurehead with one vote on the 15-member council. The city is run by the city manager, whom the council hires.

Between the lines: Johnson's announcement is no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention to his talking points and political friendships. After winning a second term, Johnson invited Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to the inauguration in June.

  • "Switching parties? I didn't know he was a Democrat," Democratic State Rep. John Bryant quipped on Friday.

Flashback: Johnson served as a Democrat for nine years in the state House.

  • He became mayor in 2019 after a runoff against longtime Councilman Scott Griggs. At the time, Johnson was backed by the city's biggest donors and outgoing Democratic mayor Mike Rawlings.

Details: Johnson itemized several of his successes in the WSJ article, including that he won reelection by a wide margin this year — but he didn't mention that he ran unopposed.

  • The mayor noted the perception of Dallas as a safe city and his opposition to "defunding" the police department in 2020. At the time he instead pushed to "defund the bureaucracy" by cutting city staff salaries.

What he's saying: Johnson said Democrats leading many cities treat them as "laboratories for liberalism."

  • "Unfortunately, many of our cities are in disarray. Mayors and other local elected officials have failed to make public safety a priority or to exercise fiscal restraint."

The big picture: Johnson has already received a warm welcome to the Republican party.

  • "Conservative policies are the key to safe, thriving, and successful cities. His leadership is a shining example of that," state House Speaker and Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan tweeted.

What we're watching: Whether Johnson pushes for a strong-mayor system in Dallas. He was part of a failed attempt to oust city manager T.C. Broadnax last year.

  • He could also run for statewide office. His term expires in 2027.
