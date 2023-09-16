Texas state senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of all impeachment charges Saturday, allowing him to return to his post.

Why it matters: Despite an overwhelming majority of House Republicans voting to impeach Paxton earlier this year, Senate Republicans rallied around one of their own.

All but two of 18 Republicans voted to clear Paxton of every charge.

A two-thirds majority — 21 votes — was needed to convict the attorney general on any of the 16 articles of impeachment.

Catch up quick: Senators weighed whether Paxton illegally used his office to benefit an Austin real estate developer and improperly fired some of his top deputies who reported him to the FBI and other agencies.

The allegations against Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, bitterly divided the Texas GOP.

Driving the news: After eight days of testimony, senators spent about eight hours deliberating.

During closing arguments on Friday, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee said the prosecution did not prove its case, calling the charges "baloney," "bull" and "hogwash."

"There is shame here, and the shame sits right there that they would bring this case in this chamber with no evidence," Buzbee said, pointing to the House impeachment managers and the lawyers working with them. "I am proud to represent Attorney General Ken Paxton. If this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone."

Paxton was present for closing arguments, the first time he appeared in the Senate chamber since opening statements.

State Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction), who led the House prosecution team, laid out the case point-by-point on Friday, playing clips of witness testimony.

What they're saying: "The office of the Attorney General of the state of Texas is Mr. Paxton's law firm, and he is the firm's only client," Murr said. "He directs it to serve himself, not the people of Texas. If you vote to condone that, then high office will simply be the most profitable choice for any self-serving crook."

Of note: State Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general's wife, was barred by Senate rules from serving on the jury but was required to be present for the trial.

Flashback: Paxton's mistress, at the center of the bribery allegations, was set to testify Wednesday for the prosecution but was deemed unavailable at the last minute. She had planned to invoke her Fifth Amendment right to protect herself from self-incrimination, The Dallas Morning News reported citing two sources with first-hand knowledge.

The big picture: The FBI is also investigating Paxton for the alleged misdeeds underpinning his impeachment. A grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to review potential criminal charges.

Paxton also faces eight-year-old fraud charges, a whistleblower lawsuit, and a state bar lawsuit over his role in challenging the 2020 election results that could end with his disbarment.

What's next: Paxton, who was suspended following the House impeachment, will return to office.