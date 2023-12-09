Where Chicago's housing market stands heading into 2024
Chicago's low housing inventory pushed prices high this year, and that likely won't change in 2024.
Why it matters: The year's record-low housing affordability might not be drawing to an end.
Zoom in: Some shoppers are starting to accept that mortgage rates probably won't fall back to pandemic levels, Debbie Pawlowicz, owner of a West-suburbs brokerage, tells Axios.
The big picture: U.S. home sales have cratered as many owners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.
- "If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.
Between the lines: The number of Chicago-area listings available to buy dropped from around 41,500 to roughly 25,500 between October 2019 and October 2023, according to the latest Redfin data.
Reality check: It's not all bad news. Chicago shoppers can find some deals this winter on high-rise condos and in outlying neighborhoods of the city.
What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.
State of play: The income needed to afford a typical Chicagoland home was over $91,000 in August. That's nearly a 26% jump from a year ago, according to a recent Redfin report.
