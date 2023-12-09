Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Chicago's low housing inventory pushed prices high this year, and that likely won't change in 2024.

Why it matters: The year's record-low housing affordability might not be drawing to an end.

Zoom in: Some shoppers are starting to accept that mortgage rates probably won't fall back to pandemic levels, Debbie Pawlowicz, owner of a West-suburbs brokerage, tells Axios.

The big picture: U.S. home sales have cratered as many owners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.

"If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

Between the lines: The number of Chicago-area listings available to buy dropped from around 41,500 to roughly 25,500 between October 2019 and October 2023, according to the latest Redfin data.

Reality check: It's not all bad news. Chicago shoppers can find some deals this winter on high-rise condos and in outlying neighborhoods of the city.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.

More on housing from Axios:

State of play: The income needed to afford a typical Chicagoland home was over $91,000 in August. That's nearly a 26% jump from a year ago, according to a recent Redfin report.

📦 Young professionals are still moving to Chicago, even as affordability draws Illinoisans to low-tax states like Florida and Texas.

🏡 Crisp white siding, natural wood and other hallmarks of the modern farmhouse have taken over Chicago's suburbs.

About those suburbs: Home prices in some areas got just as pricey as the city, if not more.

⛈ More people are talking about disaster-proof dome homes as a solution to climate threats.

🏗 Chicago apartments are racing to add eye-popping amenities for a growing cohort of high-income renters.

The intrigue: A new co-living building opened in Lincoln Park.

🏢 Chicago will be at the forefront of turning offices into apartments in the coming years, according to one report.

Go deeper: Chicago homeowners' advice for aspiring buyers