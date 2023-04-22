Chicago's luxury apartment developers are racing to offer amenities aimed at attracting more renters.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers opt to rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.

State of play: More eyes are on rentals, because there aren't many downtown homes for sale, luxury real estate broker Matt Mercer tells Axios.

Also, the apartment market is stabilizing. Chicago posted the second-largest drop in rent nationwide in March, compared with a year prior, per a new Redfin report.

What's happening: As developers sacrifice apartment square footage for communal amenity space, loaded gyms with saunas, sleek board rooms and resort-style pools are increasingly hallmarks of the city's luxury buildings.

"Every new building that goes up has got something you've never seen before," Gold Coast Realty's Mercer says.

By the numbers: High-rolling renters are on the rise. The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew by 91.5% from 2016 to 2021, per U.S. Census data.

That's higher than the national average increase of 86%.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, says Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Zoom in: Buildings that offer the ease of having everything close at hand can fill up fast, Mercer says, pointing to One Chicago in River North.

The towering development nearly hit full occupancy within nine months of opening.

What's next: Apartment pickleball courts? Luxury broker Mike Larson, also with Gold Coast Realty, says incorporating a small space to play the fast-growing sport would be a hit as buildings keep trying to set themselves apart.

Yes, but: "Soundproof that room, so no one can hear," he says.

One Chicago residents get free access to Life Time Athletic's outdoor pool and gym. Photo: JDL Development.

We scoured the city for amenities that scream "indulgence."

🎸 Jam room at Cascade: The Lakeshore East building boasts a studio outfitted for live music sessions, instruments included.

Maker space and shop table: Residents can hone their craft or practice a new skill using an array of tools or art supplies.

Residents can hone their craft or practice a new skill using an array of tools or art supplies. The building's sprawling amenity level also has a 25-yard indoor lap pool, studios for strength training, yoga and spin, steam rooms and other perks.

🍷 Wine room at Eleven Thirty: Located along Michigan Avenue, the South Loop building offers storage space for residents' wine collection that doubles as a tasting party venue.

🏋️‍♂️ Life Time Athletic membership at One Chicago: Residents receive a complimentary membership to the high-end fitness facility located within the River North development.

🌳 Four-acre riverfront park at Wolf Point East: Tucked on a private drive on the Riverwalk, the building's green space is filled with cherry blossom trees and gardens.

🚗 On-site Zipcar at One Bennett Park: The Streeterville building offers a car sharing option, in addition to electric car chargers.