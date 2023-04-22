Chicago apartments add next-level amenities like music, craft rooms
Chicago's luxury apartment developers are racing to offer amenities aimed at attracting more renters.
Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers opt to rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.
State of play: More eyes are on rentals, because there aren't many downtown homes for sale, luxury real estate broker Matt Mercer tells Axios.
- Also, the apartment market is stabilizing. Chicago posted the second-largest drop in rent nationwide in March, compared with a year prior, per a new Redfin report.
What's happening: As developers sacrifice apartment square footage for communal amenity space, loaded gyms with saunas, sleek board rooms and resort-style pools are increasingly hallmarks of the city's luxury buildings.
- "Every new building that goes up has got something you've never seen before," Gold Coast Realty's Mercer says.
By the numbers: High-rolling renters are on the rise. The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew by 91.5% from 2016 to 2021, per U.S. Census data.
- That's higher than the national average increase of 86%.
The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, says Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List.
- That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.
Zoom in: Buildings that offer the ease of having everything close at hand can fill up fast, Mercer says, pointing to One Chicago in River North.
- The towering development nearly hit full occupancy within nine months of opening.
What's next: Apartment pickleball courts? Luxury broker Mike Larson, also with Gold Coast Realty, says incorporating a small space to play the fast-growing sport would be a hit as buildings keep trying to set themselves apart.
- Yes, but: "Soundproof that room, so no one can hear," he says.
We scoured the city for amenities that scream "indulgence."
🎸 Jam room at Cascade: The Lakeshore East building boasts a studio outfitted for live music sessions, instruments included.
- Maker space and shop table: Residents can hone their craft or practice a new skill using an array of tools or art supplies.
- The building's sprawling amenity level also has a 25-yard indoor lap pool, studios for strength training, yoga and spin, steam rooms and other perks.
🍷 Wine room at Eleven Thirty: Located along Michigan Avenue, the South Loop building offers storage space for residents' wine collection that doubles as a tasting party venue.
🏋️♂️ Life Time Athletic membership at One Chicago: Residents receive a complimentary membership to the high-end fitness facility located within the River North development.
🌳 Four-acre riverfront park at Wolf Point East: Tucked on a private drive on the Riverwalk, the building's green space is filled with cherry blossom trees and gardens.
🚗 On-site Zipcar at One Bennett Park: The Streeterville building offers a car sharing option, in addition to electric car chargers.
