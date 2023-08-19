Modern farmhouses dominate Chicago's suburbs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Crisp white siding, natural wood and black roofs and window casings have become home design staples in Chicago's suburbs.

Why it matters: Modern farmhouses have dethroned McMansions as the suburban dream home.

Driving the news: The breezy, neutral style was popularized 10 years ago when Chip and Joanna Gaines launched HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

Zoom in: Homeowners are largely drawn to the trend because it "translates across geographic regions and looks equally appealing in suburban or more rural areas," Kate Marker, principal designer and owner of Barrington-based Kate Marker Interiors, tells Axios.

Photo: Courtesy of Stoffer Photography Interiors

The big picture: Retailers and homebuilders jumped on the bandwagon to give consumers what they want.

Target's home goods section is stocked with farmhouse-inspired Magnolia and Studio McGee collections.

The style dominates new-build communities around the country.

Of note: Some design experts predict the trend is here to stay.

"Accessibility has played a significant role in the phenomenon of the modern farmhouse," says Veronica Valencia, host of HGTV's "Revealed."

"As a homeowner, when you look at a simple modern farmhouse room, you immediately feel like, 'Oh! I can tackle that!' There are no bells and whistles to it. … It's simple and familiar," Valencia says.

Photo: Courtesy of Stoffer Photography Interiors

If you want to incorporate the style at home, here are Valencia's top tips:

🎨 Paint your walls bright white.

🪑 Accessorize with antiques and modern lighting.

🖼 Frame large, contemporary prints with natural wood.

🔨 Install shiplap vertically instead of horizontally, and then paint with your favorite color.

Yes, but: "It is a very ubiquitous look so personalizing is a key way to make your own home more distinctive," Marker says.

She suggests adding stone or brick exterior finishes, and embracing a darker contrast color on the exterior to break up the white.

Also, incorporate reclaimed materials in shutters, doors or beams to create a more timeless aesthetic.

Data: Pinterest; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The average consumer isn't ready to quit the approachable style.

What they're saying: "Pinners are also putting their own spin on the trend to make spaces feel like their own," says Swasti Sarna, global director of data insights at Pinterest.