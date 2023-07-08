Golden handcuffs lock up Illinois' housing supply

Nine in 10 Illinois homeowners with mortgages have a rate below 6%, locking them in place and leaving buyers with few homes to choose from, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Homeowners are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: They might have a great rate now, but likely can't move without spending a lot more cash, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather tells Axios.

There were fewer homes on the state's market in June than at any other time in recent history, according to Illinois Realtors.

By the numbers: Nearly a quarter of Illinois homeowners with mortgages had a rate below 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, per Redfin.

And 38% of mortgage holders had a rate between 3% and 4%.

Lincoln Park condo owner Valerie Lapointe says she has no plans to sell her place after refinancing to a 3.2% interest rate in 2020.

"If anything, when I need to move I would rent it out," she tells Axios.

Andersonville homeowner Emily Jelsomeno says she's putting off a move to Humboldt Park or Ukrainian Village because of her 3.1% rate.

She's eyeing the "bigger dating pool" and "more eclectic mix of people there," but says, "If I move now, I’d need to downgrade about $100,000 to compensate."

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

The big picture: It's not just a local issue. Nine in 10 U.S. homeowners with mortgages secured rates below 6% as of late 2022, per the new Redfin report. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have swung between 6% and 7% nationally in recent months.

Yes, but: Some people still need to buy homes because of life transitions, such as a new baby or a newly empty nest, West suburban realtor Debbie Pawlowicz tells Axios.

"Not a lot of people are moving because they want a different home or because they feel they can make money off the sale."

Reality check: Slightly lower rates could loosen up some supply, but not enough to meet demand, Fairweather says.