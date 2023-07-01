Built-to-rent housing is on the rise in Chicago

Chicago is one of the top 19 metros in the U.S. adding the most new single-family homes for rent, data show.

Why it matters: Built-to-rent housing offers a new home with property management perks, and without the need for a down payment or long-term commitment, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.

What's happening: Those houses have found a growing niche among would-be buyers who can't afford — or find — a single-family home, and those opting not to buy for lifestyle reasons, Doug Ressler of real estate research firm Yardi Matrix tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Chicago metro's built-to-rent supply almost doubled in the last five years, surging by 76%, per a recent report from listing service RentCafe.

Also, the trend is expected to persist. Chicago made the top 30 for the number of such homes currently under construction, per the data.

Zoom in: Construction is extending north toward Milwaukee, where it's easy to build and attractive to remote and hybrid workers who don't want to live in a cramped high-rise, says Ressler, whose firm provides data for RentCafe.

The latest: A proposed rental home subdivision in Glenview is still in the early planning stages, says Kim Lyons, developer Core Spaces' communications director.

Data: National Rental Home Council, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

By the numbers: In Illinois, there are 193 built-to-rent units planned or under construction per million residents, according to the National Rental Home Council.

Nationwide, the average is 345.

Between the lines: The Midwest leads the nation in construction on single-family homes, new building data from the U.S. government shows. Still, the Chicago metro's inventory of homes for sale slid 30% in May from a year earlier, per Illinois Realtors.

The bottom line: Building more single-family rentals isn't going to solve the housing crisis, but it could ease the supply crunch.