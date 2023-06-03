New Chicago co-living building boasts flexible leases — with a catch

Most young people earning a starting salary are priced out of Lincoln Park for their first apartment.

But a new development at 853 W. Blackhawk St. is offering an affordable way into the neighborhood, with a couple of catches: The units are small and you probably won't know your roommates in advance.

Driving the news: The first tenants started moving into Post Chicago — a 431-bed building pegged as the first co-living community in Lincoln Park, and the city's largest — last month.

How it works: Post is targeting tenants such as students, corporate transferees and others looking for flexible furnished housing for at least six months.

Those renting a furnished single room, with a shared bath, in a four-bedroom apartment will pay between $1,400 and $1,700 a month. That includes a living room, dining room and kitchen, plus shared building amenities.

Unfurnished two-bedroom and studio units are also available. Studios range from $1,786 to $2,174, and it's $3,271 to $3,996 for a two-bed, two-bath unit.

The amenities: Some great views, in-unit washers and dryers, workout facilities, a deck with grills, couches and firepits, working areas with privacy booths and party rooms.

The shared deck at Post Chicago features firepits, grills and lots of lounging areas. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: Building managers do their best to match tenants with compatible roommates but realize this won't always succeed. So they have contingencies.

"We would start with conflict resolution and then move [tenants] to another unit if necessary," Jeff Berta, senior director of real estate development at Structured Development, tells Axios. "I mean, we do have more than 400 beds."

Four friends could also apply to live in a Post Chicago apartment together.

Of note: To address tidiness in the apartment's common areas, building management sends a staffer to clean those rooms weekly. They also document any damage to the unit.

The bottom line: For budget renters with no furniture who like Lincoln Park and don't mind roommate roulette, Post Chicago could offer a great deal and a big adventure.