Data: Redfin; Note: Affordable means homebuyer spends no more than 30% of income on monthly mortgage payment; Chart: Axios Visuals

The median income in the U.S. is $75,000 a year, but you'll need to earn $40,000 more to comfortably afford the median-priced home, per a new analysis from Redfin.

Why it matters: With mortgage rates at 20-year highs and home prices hardly budging, the barrier to homeownership is only getting higher.