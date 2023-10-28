Chicago homeowners' advice for aspiring buyers

We asked Chicago's seasoned homeowners to share their sage advice for anyone looking to buy.

Why it matters: High rents and mortgage rates mean making the leap to homeownership has seemingly never been harder.

💼 Thom Dammrich: "If you are young and have confidence in your future earning power, buy as much home as you can afford today."

Between salary increases and refinancing, "the percentage you are paying to own becomes a smaller and smaller part of your income."

⏱ Victoria Sterling, who was thrilled to land a 7% interest rate in 1993, after rates were much higher: "It seems no one buys starter homes anymore; it's a concept that has gone by the wayside. Now (possibly due to HGTV) everyone thinks they need granite countertops and stainless steel appliances."

On waiting to buy: "I thought I was late to the party at 39, but the party can start whenever you arrive. Don't give up the dream if it is your dream."

♻️ Connie Schmidt, who tapped into retirement fees to buy solar panels in 2017: "Our investment in our home (and the planet) is about to be paid off in tax credits, Renewable Energy Certificates and the savings on our electric bill."

"Now in our 70s, this means our monthly expenses will be less for the duration! Not a bad thing when everything else is going up."

💰 Andria Anderson, on using home equity to save for retirement: "The standard goal is always to pay off your home. However, when home interest rates were under 5% and standard investments were returning at least 8%, and mortgages get tax savings, it paid off handsomely to carry the home loans and invest that money."

😅 Maz Wojciechowska: "If you are a control freak, like I am, a house is a better bet than a condo, which can be subject to expenses out of your control."