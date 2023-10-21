Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Roughly seven in 10 Gen Xers own their homes, but accessing that equity isn't easy.

Why it matters: Chicagoland median home values jumped nearly 37% in the past five years, Redfin figures show, which should be a boon to homeowners.

But today's higher mortgage rates have made tapping into those equity gains less appealing or feasible for many.

What's happening: Most people aren't touching the $31.7 trillion of home equity U.S. homeowners are sitting on unless they need cash, housing finance experts tell Axios.

Between the lines: Gen X is stressed about money. Nearly half of Gen Xers say they feel behind on retirement savings, according to a Bankrate study.

Roughly two-thirds of Gen Xers say they're uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings, and 22% have no emergency savings at all, per the study.

The big picture: Roughly nine in 10 home loan refinances nationwide were cash-out refinances in the first half of 2023, per Freddie Mac.

The move allows homeowners to convert home equity into cash.

Zoom in: Albany Park homeowner Jerry LoProto prefers to pay by credit card for small yearly renovations such as kitchen updates and siding repairs.

"As long as the balance is paid off on the credit card, the total investment cost is less" than a home equity loan, LoProto tells Axios.

Zoom out: Consolidating debt is a big reason people are tapping into their home equity, Loan Pronto CEO Roger Moore tells Axios.

Borrowers are also opting to expand or renovate their current home instead of moving, he says. People with a 700+ credit score can use HELOCs or HELOANs to keep their primary mortgage rate and access additional cash/credit.

Data: Zillow; Note: Calculations assume typical increases in home values, 3% closing costs paid at purchase and 1% home maintenance fees, 6% closing costs, and 6% agent fees paid at sale; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: It can take up to about 20 years for Chicago homeowners to break even.

That's how long you have to stay in your house before you can sell and make a profit.

Context: Historically, experts say you need to stay in your home at least five years to break even.

Go deeper: Why mortgage rates are so high