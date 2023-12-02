How Chicago homebuyers can score deals this winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

It was a bad year to be a buyer, but the tail end of 2023 might offer some bright spots for Chicago house hunters. Why it matters: Home shoppers are desperate for even a little more buying power. There's less competition among buyers now — thanks to still-high mortgage rates and the typical holiday season demand dip — which leaves room to find better deals.

By the numbers: Chicagoland home prices keep climbing, up nearly 6% in October compared to last year, per the latest Illinois Realtors data.

Roughly 39% of Chicago metro-area homes sold above asking that month, compared to about 32% nationally, according to Redfin data.

Yes, but: Buyers can score deals on Near North Side and South Loop condos, where there's more high-rise inventory, Chicago broker Mary Jo Nathan tells Axios.

For a single-family home, consider an outlying neighborhood: "If you wanted to buy a brick bungalow, you could find something in Portage Park" or nearby, Nathan says.

"They exist out there, and you get good value for the money."

Zoom out: More than one in three U.S. sellers gave concessions to buyers August-October 2023, according to a new Redfin report.

What's happening: Most sellers — sitting on record-low mortgage rates — are only moving if they have to. Desperate to close the deal, they might throw in cash for repairs, closing costs or mortgage rate buydowns.

Some sellers will pay cash toward a temporary lower mortgage rate for the buyer, instead of reducing the asking price, mortgage lender Donny Kirby tells Axios.

It helps make "the payment palatable in the first couple of years," and most buyers are betting they can refinance later, he says.

Data: Freddie Mac fixed-rate mortgage calculator; Note: 30-year fixed-rate mortgage; Chart: Axios Visuals

What we're watching: After peaking above 8%, mortgage rates have fallen closer to 7% over the last month.

A one percentage point drop in mortgage rates doesn't have a huge impact on a new homebuyer's monthly payment. But even a slight dip was enough to get some buyers off the sidelines.

State of play: A $400,000 home costs nearly $1,000 more per month than it did two years ago — in principal and interest alone.

